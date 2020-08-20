STATE OF MINNESOTA
County of Pine
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
District Court-Probate/Mental health divison
Court File No. 58-PR-20-58
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
DALE RAYMOND CAPISTRANT, also known as
Dale R. Capistrant,
Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will dated January 26, 2012 has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Any objections may be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kimberly Marie Capistrant-Schalo, whose address is 4208 -161st Lane NW, Andover, Minnesota 55304, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the above named decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. §524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is further given that (subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801) ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: August 12, 2020
/s/ Peggy Zdorn
Registrar
/s/ Amy Isaacson
District Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Martin D. Schutz, #0240813
FLOWER & SCHUTZ, PLC
2199 Silver Lake Road NW
New Brighton, Minnesota 55112
(651)789-6052
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 20, 27 2020
