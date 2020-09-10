STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court file no. 58-PR-20-62
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Donald J. Moulton, a/k/a
Donald Jay Moulton, Decedent,
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated June 6, 2016 (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Brenda L. Moulton whose address is: 19323 74th Ave N, Corcoran, MN 55340, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Dated: September 2, 2020 3:35 PM /s/ Peggy Zdon, Registrar
Dated: September 2, 2020 /s/ Amy Isaacson, Court Administrator
Attorney for Applicant
Chris E. Royal, #313154
Felhaber Larson
220 South Sixth Street, Suite 2200
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Telephone: (612) 373-8595
FAX: (612) 338-0535
Email: croyal@felhaber.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 10, 17, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.