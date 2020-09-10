STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court file no. 58-PR-20-62

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

Donald J. Moulton, a/k/a

Donald Jay Moulton, Decedent,

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated June 6, 2016 (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Brenda L. Moulton whose address is: 19323 74th Ave N, Corcoran, MN 55340, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. 

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. 

Dated: September 2, 2020 3:35 PM /s/ Peggy Zdon, Registrar

Dated: September 2, 2020 /s/ Amy Isaacson, Court Administrator

Attorney for Applicant

Chris E. Royal, #313154

Felhaber Larson

220 South Sixth Street, Suite 2200

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Telephone: (612) 373-8595

FAX: (612) 338-0535

Email: croyal@felhaber.com

Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 10, 17, 2020

