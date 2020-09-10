NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
Minn. Stat. 559.21
Minnesota Uniform Conveyancing Blanks
Form 30.4.1 (2018)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED:
1. Default has occured in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated November 23, 2011, and recorded on April 20, 2012, as Documented Number A500333, in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Frank Jerome Kerkhoff and Laurie Joanne Kerkhoff, husband wife as Seller, sold to Michael Duane Stumne as Purchaser, the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
See Schedule A
2. The default is as follows:
$63,580.60 Principal as of June 1, 2020
+2,361.25 real estate taxes from 2017 to 2020
$65,941.85
3. For contracts executed after August 1, 1976, and prior to August 1, 1985, the purchase was__ Dollar( $___) and the amount of the purchase price paid by the Purchaser is__ Dollar ($___), which is ___% of the purchase price, as calculated in the manner required my Minn. Stat. 559.21, subd, 1e.
4. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable.
5.THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDING UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE.
THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE SIXTY (60) DAYS AFTER
(SERVICE OF THIS NOTICE UPON YOU)
THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
(STRIKE ONE)
UNLESS BEFORE THEN:
a THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU:
(1) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS
(2) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS
(3) &500.00 TO APPLY TO ATTORNEY’S FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS
(4) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DIE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS
(5) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $1,318.84 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR
(b) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRAIL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES.
IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OF THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY.
6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the Seller or of an attorney authorized by the Seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is:
Name: Lawrence W. Frank
Attorney for Seller
Mailing Address: PO Box 377 Redwood Falls, MN 56283
Street Address or Location where Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice:
315 S. Washington Street Redwood Falls, MN 56283
Telephone: 507-637-5721
This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice.
Schedule A
That part of the North 700.00 feet of the West Half of he Southeast Quarter (W1/2SE1/4) of Section Eight (8), Township Forty (40) North, Range Twenty-one (21) West of the 4th Principal Meridian, which lies westerly of the centerline of East Pokegama Creek.
Together with a 40.00 foot perpetual easement for ingress and egress purposes, over and across the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW1/4NE1/4) of Section 8, Township 40, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota. The centerline of said easement is described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the said West Half of the Southeast Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of South 89 degrees 20 minutes 59 seconds East along the North line of said West Half of the Southeast Quarter a distance of 115.61 feet; thence North 74 degreees 09 minutes 22 seconds East a distance of 287.30 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline to be described; thence South 15 degrees 50 minutes 38 seconds East a distance of 85.07 feet, more or less, to said North line of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter and said centerline there terminating.
Said easement to extend by its full width from the centerline of Minnesota Trunk Highway No. 23 to said North line of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 3, 10, 17, 2020
