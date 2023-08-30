The North Central Small Business Development Center (SBDC) launched its first on-demand virtual training titled “Dollars and Sense: Understanding Your Small Business’s Financial Statements.” In today’s complex economic landscape, it has never been more important for small business owners and entrepreneurs to be able to interpret their financial statements and to use them to help sustain and grow their business. The training is available online at no cost by visiting www.clcmn.edu/small-business-development-center and selecting “Learning and Resources.”

