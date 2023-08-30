The North Central Small Business Development Center (SBDC) launched its first on-demand virtual training titled “Dollars and Sense: Understanding Your Small Business’s Financial Statements.” In today’s complex economic landscape, it has never been more important for small business owners and entrepreneurs to be able to interpret their financial statements and to use them to help sustain and grow their business. The training is available online at no cost by visiting www.clcmn.edu/small-business-development-center and selecting “Learning and Resources.”
“Financial literacy is not just a skill, but a fundamental life tool. Being able to understand financial statements can lead to improved decision-making, increased savings, and a more stable business,” stated Katie Heppner, Regional Director of the North Central SBDC. “However, the lack of accessible and engaging educational resources often stands in the way of small business owners being able to fully utilize their financial statements to their full potential. Our on-demand training video aims to bridge this gap by offering an interactive and user-friendly learning experience.”
Dollars and Sense: Understanding Your Small Business’ Financial Statements is a half-hour long video, which can also be viewed in smaller chapters. These include Chapter One: How to Read and Interpret Financial Statements; Chapter Two: How to Use Financial Statements to Set Growth Goals; and Chapter Three: How to Analyze Your Products and Services to Drive Profitability. All three chapters are led by Tyler Wittwer, a professional business consultant with the North Central SBDC.
The North Central SBDC provides no-cost one-on-one business consulting and low-cost trainings to help entrepreneurs and small business owners start, grow and succeed. The North Central SBDC is hosted by Central Lakes College and works throughout an 11 county and two sovereign nation region. The geographic region served by the North Central SBDC includes: Aitkin, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Todd, and Wadena counties and the sovereign nations of the Leech Lake and Mille Lacs Bands of Ojibwe. To learn more about the North Central SBDC and to register for services visit www.clcmn.edu/small-business-development-center or contact Katie Heppner, Regional Director, at katherine.heppner@clcmn.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.