To the Editor:
This is an important issue, folks.
We have become accustomed to the pessimistic view that candidates for office from either party will, once elected, simply follow the party line and forget the promises they made to their community. We can be forgiven for this cynicism because, by and large, that’s what our leaders have delivered us. Even when something as critical as community jobs hang in the balance, our leaders have lacked the courage to stand up to their own party to protect our district.
I’m running with a “D” next to my name on the ballot, sure enough. But let me make this abundantly clear: neither the DFL nor the GOP always do what’s right for our community. They are vehicles that deliver a candidate, and it is up to that candidate to be bold in his or her work, representing not the party, but the people. So when the party proposes legislation that goes against the interests of our community — our whole community — I will be that resolute voice that says “No - my job is to represent the people. End of story.”
I understand your skepticism, folks. You haven’t had bold leadership for some time, and you may believe it simply doesn’t exist anymore. But allow yourself the opportunity to be surprised. Allow yourself to want for something better. Great things are possible when we realize that we, the hard-working and the hopeful, the passionate and the principled, are on the same team.
One team, one fight.
