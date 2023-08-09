Pageant cover girl! Aug 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daphne Simons, of Rush City, has won and been crowned the 2023 National American Miss Minnesota Junior Pre-Teen Cover Girl which happened on August 5. Congratulations, Daphne! Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Editorial cartoon Man faces possible felony charges for driving into Brook Park business To the editor: Long-term artificial sweetener linked to increased body fat A new and concerning cannabis law North Pine County News Public Notices August 10, 2023 Spotlight - Helen Gustafson Do You Remember 2013: Mercy hospital appoints interim CEO Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCabina Caffe plans for new locationPine City grad earning his military wingsMagel Carnival exchanges hands becoming Greater Midwest ShowsDalbo man harbors runaway in GrasstonTwin Cities man charged with damage to Toy Barn StorageFormer owner of Minnesota Wildlife Connection faces felony chargesHinckley man charged with sexual assault against children at local tribal schoolMichelle AndersonPine City man arrested, charged in federal court for using social media to sexually exploit minorsSteven Johnson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Aug 9 ECRAC Gallery Wed, Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9 Al-Anon: Wed, Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9 Community Picnic Church Wed, Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9 Women only AA Wed, Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9 Living Sober AA Wed, Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9 Rock Creek AA Wed, Aug 9, 2023 Aug 10 ECRAC Gallery Thu, Aug 10, 2023 Aug 10 LEGO Club at Library Thu, Aug 10, 2023 Aug 10 TOPS Thu, Aug 10, 2023 Aug 10 VFW Auxiliary Meeting Thu, Aug 10, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.