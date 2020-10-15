To the Editor:
As a former Minnesota Representative and Senator for our area as well as a local business owner, I’m writing to express my wholehearted support for Jack Frechette for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 11B.
Jack is a local livestock farmer with a knack for real conversations and connecting over what we have in common. He has cultivated a campaign of decency, shared community values, and respect for friends and neighbors even when we disagree. His slogan — “one team, one fight” — demonstrates his commitment to representing everyone in the district, not just those of one political party.
Jack believes in fighting for economic opportunity for our district as well as the health and well-being of the people and places we love. He understands the challenges his fellow small business owners face, from a lack of reliable access to high-speed internet to the rising costs of healthcare.
Jack sees the great lengths our teachers, healthcare workers, and public servants have gone to keep our communities running safely under difficult circumstances, and the sacrifices they and their families have made. And he understands the importance of protecting our natural resources as safe havens for rest, relaxation, and recreation.
I trust Jack to help our communities work together for the benefit of our children and grandchildren, to take care of our elderly and vulnerable, and to give everyone the chance at a life of dignity and purpose.
I urge you to vote for Jack Frechette for your next State Representative.
