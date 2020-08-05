Two men have been hospitalized after their vehicles crashed and rolled over on Highway 23 near Bruno in Pine County last Tuesday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on July 28 at approximately 5:51 p.m. a 2005 Chevy Impala driven by Greg Allen Philabaum, 37, of Cold Spring was heading southbound on Highway 23 near Bruno. A 2006 Lexus GS driven by Jeffrey Allen Casler, 34, of Hinckley entered the roadway ahead of it.
The state patrol report states that the Impala passed the Lexus, and then the Lexus passed the Impala and slowed down. The Impala passed the Lexus again, after which the Lexus attempted to pass the Impala, but was prevented from doing so as the Impala moved left and blocked the lane. The Lexus then struck the Impala, and both vehicles went off the road and rolled over.
Both men were hospitalized with injuries described as non-life threatening. The road was dry at the time of the incident. Both men were wearing seat belts, and both vehicles’ airbags deployed. Alcohol was not involved in the crash.
