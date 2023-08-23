The Volunteer of the Week at the Hinckley Fire Museum is Pastor Kevin Carr.
Carr has been serving as a host and guide to visitors twice a month. He’s no stranger to meeting and greeting people since he served as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church from 1989 until his retirement in 2021.
Pastor Carr may be retired, but says, “I still preach nearly every Sunday…somewhere!”
When he first became Pastor, the old Presbyterian Church was across the street from Saint Patrick’s but the congregation moved out to the highway in 1997, and built the new facility which stands today across from the casino. The old building was converted to apartments and is still in use. The summer concerts, which began in 2000, are still as popular as ever.
Carr grew up in Buffalo, N.Y. Kathy, his wife of 51 years, is also from there. Kathy was witness to a tragic school fire as a young girl, and lost friends.
Carr also suffered a tragic event at the age of 12, when his father died. Kevin remembers the men of his church serving as surrogate dads, which helped him through his teenage years. The church became a home. This is one of the reasons Pastor Carr chose his profession; to give back for what was given to him.
Carr served two years in the U.S. Army as a chaplains assistant. He served his first year at the Pentagon, and the second at Fort Ord, Calif. After the first year, he and Kathy were married and spent their honeymoon at Monterrey, Mexico
Pastor Carr claims those were two of the best years of his life (Kathy probably had something to do with that)!
For nearly a decade, he served as pastor on a Navaho Reservation. Five of those years he also served as pastor to the volunteer fire department. This included suiting up and battling blazes along with the other fire fighters. Oh, what memories! Carr’s favorite story about the Hinckley Fire is of the Samuelson wedding party which was interrupted by the blaze as it neared the home where the ceremony was to take place. The wedding party and guests hurried into the now famous Troolin milk cellar and saved themselves by pouring milk on the door and themselves to keep from being consumed by the flames.
The wedding couple were later able to exchange vows at the Bethany House in Duluth. The couple refused to believe that the Great Hinckley Fire of 1894 was an omen that they shouldn’t marry. Pastor Carr believes that the Samuelson’s resolve is a tribute to “Hope, Recovery and Romance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.