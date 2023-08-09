When a friend of mine was in school down in the cities she was obliged to wear a uniform. Even in high school she wore a uniform and part of it was saddle shoes. She says everyone hated them but to this day, she can’t find a really comfortable pair of shoes that aren’t runners or hikers. Her grandchildren wear uniforms also because they attend a private school. My friend says that putting up with a dress code is a small price to pay for having comfortable feet. She also thinks there’s a correlation to school uniforms and the coolest cars and best music ever. I think that’s a stretch because the other kids of her generation still enjoyed great music and cool cars and got to wear poodle skirts to school. Of course people who wore penny loafers back then all suffer from bunions now.
Do you think my friend is correct in claiming that fashion, music and cars were way better then than they are today?
Signed, Took the School Bus
Dear Took,
You might have a hard time convincing the Taylor Swift fans that their music is inferior to anyone else’s. And cars today are so high tech that they can even parallel park themselves. This is a good thing because when my grandson gets behind the wheel we’d be better off sitting in a tree. He’s a great kid but he tends to get distracted.
As far as fashion goes, it seems like less is more these days. This is ok if you’re collecting someone’s DNA but if you’re at the grocery store you probably don’t want to confuse body parts with produce.
Enjoy whatever era you’re in because it’s the only one you’re getting. Rock out with Rihanna and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares…but not so much.
