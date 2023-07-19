Philip Okronglis
November 18, 1935 - July 5, 2023
Philip “Phil” Stanley Okronglis of Moose Lake, Minn. passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Essentia Health-Moose Lake Hospital. He was 87 years old.
Philip was born on Nov. 18, 1935, to his parents, Frank and Veronica (Carnewski) Okronglis in Windemere Township, Minn., where he grew up on the family farm. Phil enjoyed being outside from the time he could walk, whether it was helping with chores or operating machinery. During high school Philip loved to play football and graduated from Moose Lake High School in June 1954. In November of 1954 Phil joined the Army. He was honorably discharged two years later in November of 1956. Phil was very proud of his military service and particularly enjoyed being stationed in Germany.
On May 9, 1959, Phil married Judith Madsen in Askov. Judy and Phil moved to Minneapolis, where Phil had several different jobs, including laying curb and gutter, working for Red Owl, and driving school bus. While in the cities Phil and Judy were especially kind to their nephew Laddy. Annually they would take him to a Twins’ baseball game at the old Met Stadium. Making memories watching teams like the Red Soxs and the Yankees competing with the Twins.
In 1975 Phil and Judy moved to Sturgeon Lake. Three years later in 1978, Phil and Judy became owner/operators of Parks Bar in Kerrick. They changed the name to Judy’s Place. Together Phil and Judy ran their bar until the fall of 1988 when health problems forced Judy to retire. Phil was a loving husband and Judy’s primary caregiver until Judy passed away on Feb. 25, 1995. If you asked people close to Phil what they remembered most about him, they would say that there wasn’t a person more loyal than Phil. As his wife’s health deteriorated Phil would make sure that she always had her oxygen close by and that all her care needs were met. Phil continued his loyalty by visiting his mother every day in the nursing home until she passed and then did the same for his sister when she was in the nursing home until she passed a few years later.
Not one to sit around, Phil started working as part of the landscaping crew at Grand Casino in Hinckley after the bar was sold until his retirement. After his retirement, Phil loved going for coffee at Art’s Café several times a day. He and his buddies would discuss the world’s problems. Phil also enjoyed going to the Moose Lake library and sharing his wisdom with the head Librarian, Ms. Deb Shaw. Reading about history brought a lot of enjoyment to Phil and Ms. Shaw was always helpful in getting special books he wanted to read.
Phil is preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents, Frank and Veronica; brother, Charles Okronglis, sister, Angeline Novak; brother-in-law, Robert Madsen; nephews, Michael Madsen and Scott Okronglis.
Phil is survived by his son, Steve; grandsons, Matthew Okronglis, Alex and Brandon Meier; brother, Florian (Bonnie) Okronglis; brother-in-law, Darrell (Norma) Madsen; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A time of prayer will be held for Phil at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Methven Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Jim Mostek officiating. Visitation will start at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in Kerrick, Minn.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minnesota.
