A malicious virus recently caused the phone systems to go down at Pine City Hall. Kevin Medeiros, owner of ParSecurity, the company who is in charge of the technology for the city of Pine City, said at a recent city council meeting, “We had some issues with a virus and email going around Pine City and Pine City Township. It’s a phishing incident that took three to four days to clean up. Phones went down and Ring Central stopped working.” He added that they used a patch system as a temporary fix until Midco could clear up the system. 

