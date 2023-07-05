A malicious virus recently caused the phone systems to go down at Pine City Hall. Kevin Medeiros, owner of ParSecurity, the company who is in charge of the technology for the city of Pine City, said at a recent city council meeting, “We had some issues with a virus and email going around Pine City and Pine City Township. It’s a phishing incident that took three to four days to clean up. Phones went down and Ring Central stopped working.” He added that they used a patch system as a temporary fix until Midco could clear up the system.
Christin Caza, office manager at ParSecurity, said the phishing scheme showed up saying that the city’s website was unsecured to their cloud website for payments. “The hack started with the spoofing or redirecting of BS&A’s cloud website,” said Caza. “Some people in the city hall downloaded stuff from the spoofed website by accident. After downloading a virus, the virus would always point towards the spoofed website server, so the person could download more viruses on the computer.”
She said that their IT people removed the virus with two antivirus software to make sure computers had no viruses. They then double-checked to make the connection secure between city hall and their servers.
“Since ParSecurity has taken over for the city of Pine City, we have implemented a lot of changes to make sure the city of Pine City is secure,” she added. “Their domain has been changed over to .gov and the state has hosted their domain which brings their security measures up. We have Microsoft hosting the email exchange on their government side. All these changes will help keep this from happening again.”
