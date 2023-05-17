Pine City alum returns to the Boston Marathon ten years after bombing

Graduate of Pine City High School, Jennifer Gaard (Weinholzer), returned to the Boston marathon this year after experiencing the bombing ten years ago and shared her experience then and now.
The Boston Marathon bombing took place on April 15, 2013, and Gaard, a PCHS 2003 graduate, was present at the time. Gaard described the day in 2013, “I had just finished the race and met my husband in Boston Commons when the first bomb went off. We obviously didn’t know what it was but knew something was wrong when people started running up from the Subway station. We then got locked into a Starbucks where we could at least contact our family and let everyone know we were okay. Once we left Starbucks, we had to walk back to our hotel, approximately two miles as the taxi and cab service was directed to shut down.”
The experience ten years later on April 17 was phenomenal, she said. “The crowds were spectacular throughout the entire race and the best part was that ten years later, I got to bring my children, my mom and my husband back to enjoy the experience with.”
She said that she wanted to be back in Boston for the tenth anniversary of the bombing but knew she couldn’t qualify for the race so her and her husband were able to get charity backing from Good Sports, a charity based in Boston that serves youth sports by providing new equipment for young athletes who would like to participate in sports.
When growing up in Pine City, Gaard said she was not involved with running in high school. She played tennis for the Pine City High School team and played tennis her first year at Concordia College. “However, I wasn’t completely passionate about tennis and many of the girls in my dorm ran cross country,” she recalled. “So I went home, contacted my friend, Chris Lutz, as he was a cross country star in high school and asked him to help me train for a 5k as that was what you ran in a cross country meet. The following fall, I joined the Concordia College cross country team and fell in love with running.”
Gaard now lives in Minnetonka and is an elementary teacher at Deephaven Elementary. She has three kids, Jackson (8), Grayson (6) and Jillian (4) and her husband is Justin Gaard, who is a sports radio producer for Kfan. They also have a 13-year-old golden retriever, Nike.
Gaard has competed in 19 marathons but none of them compare to the Boston Marathon, she said. “My advice to anyone lucky enough to get there is to go out slow and enjoy every single moment,” she added. “It’s an experience you would never forget.”
