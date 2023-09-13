The Pine City Athletic Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 inductees: Bill Nelson, Brenda (Schuler) Kloeckl and Nick Cummings.
The 2023 Pine City Athletic Hall of Fame induction will take place on Saturday, October 7 at the Pine City Country Club. The Pine City Athletic Hall of Fame committee is honored to announce our group that will be inducted.
The inductees for the Pine City Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 include the following:
Bill Nelson, 1964
Nelson’s high school career included football (1961-63) with three letters and all-conference in 1963. He also played basketball from 1961-64 earning two letters and baseball from 1962-64 where his team earned a trip to the state tournament in 1962 and he earned three letters during his high school career.
Brenda (Schuler) Kloeckl, 1983
Kloeckl was a three-sport athlete playing tennis, basketball and softball. She was voted Female Athlete of the Year for Pine City in 1983.
In tennis, she earned fourth place in state in doubles and was a three-time state tennis participant for doubles.
Kloeckl was also the president of the Dragon Letterman’s Club and earned all-conference in softball.
She spent 20-plus years coaching in Pine City Girls’ tennis.
During that time, Kloeckl was a two-time Section Assistant Coach of the Year. She also spent eight years coaching eighth grade girls basketball.
Nick Cummings, 2012
In football, Cummings was a captain his senior year. He was also part of the conference champion football team in 2011 and 2012.
Individually, he earned all-conference in 2011 for football and a Special Teams Award.
In track, he was part of a 2012 state champion relay team 4x100, along with Mike Hansmann, Jordan Pangerl and Adam Olson.
He was also part of the 4x200 relay team that took second in state in 2012 with the same team.
In his tenure at Pine City High School, Cummings earned the Perseverance Award, Senior Athletic Award, MVP, and the Bill Harder Sportsmanship Award.
Cummings holds the long jump, triple jump, and 400m record for track and field.
Ceremony information
The agenda for the evening includes a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m. The induction speeches will begin shortly after that.
Meal tickets are available for $20. You may order tickets from PCHS Activities Director Rick Engelstad by email: rengelstad@isd578.org or by phone: (320) 629-4114. Payment can be made at the country club: Checks payable to PCHS Hall of Fame. The address is:
