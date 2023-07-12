A Pine City man has been charged by the Pine County Attorney’s office with aggravated robbery and assault for an event that happened Sunday, July 1 at a Rock Creek bar.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Pine County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a robbery call at the Time Out Bar and Grill located on State Highway 70 in Rock Creek on July 2 at approximately 11:28 p.m. The caller stated that a male entered the bar, held people at gunpoint, took money from the till, and left in a white Suburban traveling eastbound on Highway 70. The male was described as wearing a flannel jacket and carrying a black handgun.
Law enforcement arrived at the bar and spoke to the bartender who said the male, later identified as Jimmy Lee Hensley, 57, entered the front door with a gun and told her to get on the ground and pointed the firearm at her. Hensley then told two other patrons to come closer to him and get on the ground next to the bartender and asked where the money was kept.
Hensley then began to take money from the till and pulltab boxes. He also took cash from one of the patrons on the ground after pointing his gun at them, according to the criminal complaint.
The patrons described the robber as wearing a black jacket, a flannel shirt, jeans, glasses, and gray-colored medical gloves. They said he had a beard and mustache and a mosquito net over his face. Witnesses inside the bar said the male said something to the effect of “it’s not worth dying over money” and told everyone to count to 50 before they stood up while he was leaving.
Video surveillance from the bar confirmed the witnesses’ story and showed a male walking into the establishment brandishing a gun. The owner of the bar reported that $6,496 was stolen.
Law enforcement located an SUV matching the description of the suspect vehicle at the Grand Casino Hinckley. The vehicle was identified as a 2003 white Cadillac Escalade. Deputies contacted the registered owner of the vehicle who stated that he does not drive the vehicle but Hensley does. The owner of the vehicle said that he and Hensley went to the Time Out Bar and Grill around 3 p.m. that day for an hour and then returned home. The owner of the vehicle said that he did not know that Hensley left the house again and that Hensley sells art but does not have large sums of money on him but only receives income through Social Security disability.
Law enforcement made contact with Hensley at the casino after he pulled into the parking lot in a Cadillac Escalade. Hensley was wearing clothing similar to that described by the bar patrons and said that he was at the bar earlier in the day.
Law enforcement observed multiple large bundles of small denominations of U.S. Currency in Hensley’s sweatshirt and pants pockets while speaking to him. Hensley said he had approximately $4,500 cash on his person. The money was packaged as three bundles, a stack of $20 bills that was paperclipped together, and a large amount of $1 and $5 bills rolled around the front of the bundles.
A search warrant was obtained for Hensley’s residence on State Highway 70 just east of the Time Out Bar. Officers observed used gray medical gloves on the kitchen table. They also located a cooler on the couch. Inside the cooler, deputies found zip tie restraints, black soft restraints, knives, a Super Comanche .45/410 caliber break action handgun that was loaded with one round in the chamber, multiple live rounds, chains and handcuffs, a smoke bomb, black rubber gloves, a flashlight, handcuffs, a laser pointer, and small chains with locks. Next to the cooler, law enforcement located a hat with mosquito netting. Paperclips were also located on defendant’s bed.
The firearm was consistent with the firearm observed on surveillance from Time Out. A green and black flannel shirt was located on the floor between the bed and closet that matched the clothing worn by the male in the Time Out surveillance.
Hensley stated to officers that he lives in a camper at a residence on State Highway 70 and that he was in prison for 32 years and had only been out of prison for about two years.
Hensley was convicted of first degree arson and second degree burglary in 1987 in Chisago County. Both offenses are considered a “crime of violence” pursuant to Minnesota Statute. Therefore, the defendant is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Hensley was also convicted of taking hostages, armed robbery, and false imprisonment in Wisconsin in 1994. He was convicted of escape from custody in 1995.
The aggravated robbery felony charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and/or a $35,000 fine. Hensley is also being charged with a felony count of simple robbery which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine, a felony assault charge which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 7 years and/or a $14,000 fine, a felony possession of ammo/firearm charge which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and/or a $30,000 fine, and a felony charge of theft/use/transfer property which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.