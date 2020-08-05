Why would anyone want to be a member of the Pine City Planning Commission? Pine City’s Community Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter is a good person to ask – because she has actually been one herself.
“I used to be on the planning commission years ago, and I enjoyed it,” Sauter said. “You kind of have an insight into what development is coming down the pipeline. You get to review the plans and see what it’s going to look like before the ground breaks.”
The planning commission is an advisory body to the city council on planning and land use matters. In other words, the planning commission offers its opinion to the city council, but the city council makes the final decision.
“You’re in a position to make recommendations to the city council, either for or against a development,” Sauter said.
Pine City currently has an opening on the planning commission for one person. Sauter said experience is not necessary, just a passion to be involved in the planning and development within Pine City.
Members generally serve three-year terms. However, the current vacancy is to fill the unexpired term through Jan. 31, 2021.
The planning commission meets currently through a remote RingCentral zoom meeting app at 6:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of every month. Sauter said that it is preferred – but not required – that the applicant be a resident living within the city limits.
“It’s a good way to get involved with the city government if you’re passionate about how the economy is in this little town,” Sauter said.
Those interested may obtain an application at the Pine City website at pinecity.govoffice.com/jobsvolunteering under the Commissions, Board and Committees tab. For more information contact info@pinecitygov.com or call 320-438-1003.
