August 16 - August 23
Theft, burglary, Vandalism
August 16, 12:12 p.m., report of burglary, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
August 17, 9:39 a.m., report of burglary, State Highway 70, Pine City
August 17, 10:46 a.m., report of burglary, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
August 17, 4:06 p.m., report of burglary, Sod Road, Brook Park
August 17, 8:10 p.m., report of theft, Main Street S, Pine City
August 18, 10:29 a.m., report of vehicle theft, Island Resort Road, Pine City
August 18, 3:29 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Island Resort Road, Pine City
August 19, 3:20 p.m., report of burglary, Evergreen Road, Pine City
August 20, 2:48 p.m., report of theft, 7th Street SW, Pine City
August 20, 8:05 p.m., report of burglary, Horned Owl Lane, Brook Park
August 21, 2:21 p.m., report of counterfeit, Main Street S, Pine City
August 22, 7:50 a.m., report of burglary, State Highway 70, Pine City
August 22, 3:02 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
August 16, 5:12 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Government Road, Pine City
August 17, 12:17 a.m., report of missing person, Hickory Lane, Pine City
August 17, 10:20 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 18, 5:10 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Russell Road, Pine City
August 18, 7:03 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 18, 9:02 a.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
August 18, 11:53 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, 7th Street SW, Pine City
August 18, 1:58 p.m., report of damage to property, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
August 18, 5:53 p.m., report of incident with squad, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 18, 11:35 p.m., report of disturbance, 2nd Stree NE, Pine City
August 19, 2:11 a.m., report of traffic stop, 6th Avenue SE, Pine City
August 19, 12:30 p.m., report of repeat offender, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 19, 4:17 p.m., report of check welfare, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
August 19, 7:31 p.m., report of disturbance, 5th Avenue SW, Pine City
August 20, 9:48 a.m., report of civil matter, State Highway 70, Pine City
August 20, 11:00 a.m., report of suspicious activity, 7th Street SW, Pine City
August 20, 1:25 p.m., report of miscellaneous law call, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 21, 12:42 a.m., report of public assist, Henriette Road, Pine City
August 21, 2:21 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Mid River Road, Pine City
August 21, 9:23 p.m., report of subject stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
August 22, 1:27 a.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SE, Pine City
August 22, 12:41 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 22, 7:56 p.m., report of civil matter, 6th Avenue SE, Pine City
Jail Roster
August 17
Kitley, Dylan James Michael Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death - Assault-5th Degree -Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
St. John, Samuel Joseph Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult
Sweeter, Glenn Mark Probable Cause - Domestic Assault - By Strangulation
August 18
Anderson, Alyssa Audrey Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Elling, Gerald Thomas Probable Cause - Traffic -DL- Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
Emery, Zoe Larain Probable Cause - Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Receiving Stolen Property - Drugs - Possess Schedule 5 Controlled Substance
Kilgore, Joshua Gene Probable Cause - Domestic Assault - By Strangulation - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Long, Salena Marie Parole/Probation Violation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Murray, Bernard U Summons Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic - Burglary-1st - Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk - Arrest of Adult - Domestic - Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk - Arrest of Adult - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult - Motor Vehicle Registration - Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration - Arrest of Adult - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult - Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Demonstrable bodily harm - Arrest of Adult - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Arrest of Adult - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Allen Michael Probable Cause - Receiving Stolen Property
Niesen, Justin Lee Convicted - Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Reinke, Garrett Gustuf Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation
Vondoehren, William Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Ziegler, Michael Gene Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
August 19
Atkins, Joshua Paul Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Drivers’ Licenses - Use False Name/DOB To Identify Self to Police - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
Benjamin, Christian Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted
Huhta, Susan Kaye Parole/Probation Violation - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
August 20
Halvorson, Matthew Robert Probable Cause - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
St. John, Harvey Joseph Pine County Warrant Convicted Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call - Arrest of Adult - Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions - Arrest of Adult
Wefel, William John Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation warrant issued
Ziwicki, Sarah Beth Probable Cause - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
August 21
Benson, Rande Marc Allen Probable Cause - Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person
Maxson, Julie Mathilda Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent - Arrest of Adult - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon - Arrest of Adult - Traffic - Reckless driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk - Arrest of Adult
Peterson, Nicholas Earl Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult - Possession of Shoplifting Gear - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Welch, Branden David Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Pharmacy -Endangerment of a Child-Person or Health - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Schedule IV controlled substance mixture - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - 2 counts
August 22
Dronen, Christopher Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Abuse; Violates 2 or more OFPw/in 10 years of previous conviction/adj of delinq. - Arrest of Adult - Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation - Arrest of Adult - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - within 10 years of previous conviction - Arrest of Adult
Steinert, Ricky Ernest Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon - Arrest of Adult
August 23
Pladson, Robert William Probable Cause Confined ButNot Convicted - Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal - Arrest of Adult - Traffic - Open bottle law; Possession; crime described - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana -Arrest of Adult
Presley, Dale Lee Pine County Warrant - Failure to Appear warrant - Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm - Disorderly Conduct
