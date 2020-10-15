Pine City voters have many options

As General Election Day is fast approaching (Nov. 3, 2020), the nation is abuzz with the call for the electorate to embrace their civic duty to vote and make their voices heard. This election season is certainly shaping up to be different from previous years due to COVID-19 and the impact it has had in our schools, work, social lives, and even our shared national pastimes.
The act of voting is often viewed, somewhat divisively, as a privilege, or more aptly, a right. Many nations, and even some of our founding fathers, viewed voting as a fundamental duty of the people. Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed.” It is important to remember that attaining this right has been a long road for many in our communities. The 15th Amendment to the Constitution was passed 150 years ago in 1870 granting African American men the right to vote. Another hard-fought battle resulted in the ratification of the 19th Amendment just 100 years ago conferring that same right to women. More recently, the Voter Rights Act of 1965 aimed to overcome legal barriers at the state and local levels that prevented African Americans from exercising their right to vote that had been granted 100 years prior. To ensure that we retain the foundation of our democracy, please exercise your right and vote.
As in years past, voters can continue to cast their ballots at their normal polling place on Election Day. City of Pine City residents can vote at the South Pine Government Center located downtown at 315 Main Street South. The polling places are open Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. This location, along with all other city and township polling locations, will be using a variety of measures to make voting as safe as possible. These safety measures include wearing protective equipment, setting up plexiglass barriers, regularly cleaning surfaces, and practicing appropriate social distancing measures.
City of Pine City residents can request curbside voting on election day by calling City Hall at 320-629-2575 and two election judges will accommodate the request.
Some voters may still have concerns about the safety of voting during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, all Minnesota voters also have the option of absentee voting.
The Pine County Auditor’s office oversees most elections in Pine County in conjunction with the Secretary of State. If you have any questions related to the upcoming election please contact the Pine County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at 320-591-1670, or toll free at 1-800-450-7463 ext. 1670. They are a great resource for all your election needs, such as:
• Receiving an absentee ballot application
• Returning your absentee ballot application
• Verifying hours for in person absentee voting (now through Nov. 2)
• Verifying your polling location
The City of Pine City would like to thank all of the individuals who take the time to serve as election judges. Without their support, local elections would not be such a great experience.
Matthew Van STEENWYK is the city administrator of Pine City.
