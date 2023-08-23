Rocky C Ranch is a third-generation family farm run by Keith and Ruth along with their children and Keith’s parents, Morrie and Darlene Carlson. In 1960, Morrie and Darlene purchased the original farm and structured it to be a family farm. All six of their children helped to set the foundation for the farm. It has slowly expanded over the years and generations to make up its current 1,500 acres. The farm started as a dairy and continued to have milk cows until the early 2000s. There was always a small beef herd on the farm.
Rocky C Ranch is currently a beef operation with a couple of dairy cows, sheep, goats, horses, and chickens. The family uses all the resources produced by the animals for family needs and for profit. The 300-head cow/calf herd consists mostly of red and black Angus. The family also breeds Herefords for black baldies and a Simental cross for hybrid vigor. Keith uses the local sales barn in Rock Creek to sell cattle and other livestock.
Many family members help on the farm from mechanical work to fencing and haying. Morrie loves field work and feeding hay during the winter. Keith and Ruth’s children also have a role on the farm in some capacity. Their daughter, Anna, raises sheep, goats, and horses on one parcel. Keith’s parents share their land for fields and pasture use. The Carlson’s daughter, Clara, is a veterinary technician and helps with the health of all the animals and Keith and Ruth’s sons William and Warren do all-around farm work and drive and fix machinery as needed.
Keith has a long list of involvement in the community and statewide. He has been on the board of his family’s church and the Sandstone Township board for many years. He is president of the Tri-County Cattlemen’s Association, a board member of the Sandstone Rider Horse Club and the county Farm Bureau. Keith is a former member of the Pine County American Dairy Association and helped his children with their 4-H projects.
Ruth also volunteered with 4-H for many years and currently serves on the county Extension committee. Ruth is involved in several of the same groups as Keith and continues to volunteer with Harvest Christian School in Sandstone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.