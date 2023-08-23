Carlson family

 

Rocky C Ranch is a third-generation family farm run by Keith and Ruth along with their children and Keith’s parents, Morrie and Darlene Carlson. In 1960, Morrie and Darlene purchased the original farm and structured it to be a family farm. All six of their children helped to set the foundation for the farm. It has slowly expanded over the years and generations to make up its current 1,500 acres. The farm started as a dairy and continued to have milk cows until the early 2000s. There was always a small beef herd on the farm.

