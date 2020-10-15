Pine County businesses and nonprofits have one more chance to claim CARES Act funds to help with costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, with up to $10,000 for each business and $5,000 per non-profit.
This last round of funding for the program opened on Monday, Oct. 12 and will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Pine County Administrator David Minke said that applications will be reviewed and grants awarded on a rolling first come, first serve, basis.
Businesses up to 250 employees
Minke pointed out that the business assistance program has been expanded in this round, and now includes businesses with up to 250 employees.
As was the case in previous rounds, the grants will provide up to $10,000 to reimburse businesses for costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible expenses include physical modifications to continue operations, hardware and software purchases, disinfecting/sanitation supplies, and similar expenses. Up to three months of rent/mortgage/utility payments can be reimbursed. Businesses must be headquartered in Pine County and conduct the majority of their business in Pine County.
Non-profit assistance
Minke said that the non-profit assistance program will provide up to $5,000 to non-profits financially impacted by the pandemic. The grant can reimburse direct expenses such as physical modifications to continue operations, hardware and software purchases, disinfecting/sanitation supplies, and rent/mortgage/utility payments. Additionally, the grant can be used to make up lost income and fundraising revenue.
To be eligible, non-profits must be recognized as a 501 (c)(3), (c)(4), or veterans organizations as defined by the IRS and have a physical presence in Pine County.
Non-profit organizations awarded a grant in an earlier round of the program are not eligible for this round.
Faith-based organizations are eligible to apply for grants up to $2,500. The grants will reimburse direct costs for personal protection equipment, hand sanitizer, and similar measures to protect members. The grants will also reimburse technology to improve digital access such as equipment needed to stream services.
Where to apply
The on-line applications are available on Pine County’s web page www.co.pine.mn.us.
Questions on the grants should be directed to Don Hickman at the Initiative Foundation, dhickman@ifound.org at 320-631-2043.
In addition to the grants, businesses can apply for coaching assistance and for assistance to develop an effective online presence. This service is provided by the Small Small Business (SSB) Community. For more information on this program and to apply, contact Becky Schueller at www.pinecitychamber.com at 320-322- 4040.
Federal CARES Act
Funding for all these programs comes through the federal CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act). Pine County has been allocated a total of $3,576,478 from the CARES Act. Collectively, Pine County cities with populations of 200+ are receiving about $880,000, while townships with populations of 200+ are receiving $425,000. Another $54,116 will be distributed by the county among the five cities and nine townships in Pine County with populations under 200.
The CARES Act funds must be spent or they will be returned. Unspent township and city CARES Act funds will roll to the county in November, and the unspent county funds will roll back to the state in December.
Reaching out to Pine County businesses
At the Oct. 6 meeting of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner Matt Ludwig said he was concerned that some Pine County businesses might not have heard about the CARES Act grants.
“Do we feel like we’re reaching all the small businesses out there?” Ludwig asked. “I know a lot of people don’t get the newspaper, and don’t have Facebook and all that. And I know that word of mouth travels slowly – and the coffee shops aren’t open anymore where they share so much information.”
Pine County Commissioner Steve Hallan said he and the other commissioners shared Ludwig’s concern.
“We all look at that list of who got funded and who applied, and we wonder, ‘Why didn’t somebody else apply?’ The [business owners] I’ve talked to ... didn’t want to go through the work, or they didn’t feel like that had any legitimate claim.”
Minke said that they can’t be sure that everyone has heard about the program, but he does know that they have receive applications from some very small businesses.
“And we’ve got champions out there in the community like Becky Schueller of the Pine Area Chamber who have really reached out to try to find businesses and encourage them to apply,” Minke said.
Pine County Health and Human Services Director Rebecca Foss said that staff from HHS have also made an effort to reach out to Pine County day cares to inform them about the opportunity.
