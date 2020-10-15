Voters can cast ballots now by absentee or early voting, or vote at regular polling place on Nov. 3.
It’s already time to vote in Pine County.
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder said that voters have a number of options open to them this year. Though Election Day is Nov. 3 – and the regular polling places will be open at that time – absentee voting and early in-person voting at the Pine County Courthouse began on Sept. 18.
Absentee voting
Voters must request an absentee ballot. Pine County voters can call the courthouse at 320-591-1670 to request an absentee ballot application. They may fax their voter registration applications or absentee ballot applications to 320-591-1671. They may also email elections@co.pine.mn.us or mail them (or bring them) to: Pine County Auditor’s Office, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240, Pine City, MN 55063
“We mail them their ballot, and then they either mail it back to us – or they could drop it off to us,” Schroeder said. “They can drop it off at our counter, they could drop it off in the drop box outside the courthouse. Whatever is easiest for them. When they mail it back, it has to be postmarked by election day, Nov. 3. And then we’ll count it as long as we receive it by Nov. 10, which is new this year. We used to just have to receive it by election day, but they’ve extended that timeline.”
Early in-person voting
Pine County voters who prefer to vote in-person but want to do so before election day can vote at the Pine County Courthouse.
“They can do that in person, here at the courthouse (635 Northridge Dr NW),” Schroeder said. “We’re open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. We are open the Saturday before the election, which is Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Then on Nov. 2, the day before the election, we’re actually open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for absentee voting as well.
Unregistered voters can register to do so at the courthouse when they come in to vote.
“If you are already registered to vote, you do not need to bring in an ID,” Schroeder said. “If you’re not registered to vote, then yes – you need to bring in an ID that has your current address or if you have an ID that does not have your current address, you would need to bring in a bill that has been mailed to your current address within 30 days.”
Polling places open on Nov. 3
Schroeder said that her office has received calls from voters concerned that their regular polling place would not be open on Nov. 3, and she wanted to allay that fear.
“All the regular polling places are open on Nov. 3 as well,” Schroeder said. “That is a good thing to know – you don’t have to vote by mail or absentee. You can still go to your regular polling place, and we have a lot of COVID precautions in place at those polling places, like plexiglass and hand sanitizer and masks.”
Election security #1 priority
Schroeder said that all ballots received before the election will be kept under lock and key in the Pine County courthouse until they can be counted.
“My big message to folks is that election security is our number one priority,” Schroeder said. “It is something we are very aware of, and are constantly addressing any concerns or questions. The likelihood of someone fraudulently voting is very low – not only in Pine County, but across the state with the systems we have in place in Minnesota.”
And her favorite thing about the election process? Schroeder had a simple response.
“It’s democracy in action,” she said.
Those with questions regarding elections in Pine County, may call the Pine County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at 320-591-1670, toll free 1-800-450-7463 ext. 1670.
