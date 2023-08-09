July 31
Belgarde, Arnold Jon Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant - Contempt of Court - Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support
Castillo, Jorge Mauricio Pine County Warrant: Bench - Felony - Receiving Stolen Property
Clark, Michael Kenneth Probable Cause: DWI - Fourth - Degree Driving While Impaired
Smith, Matthew Justin Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Misdemeanor warrant
Stache, Donald Patrick Probable Cause: Traffic - Drivers License - Driving After Cancellation - Motor Vehicle Registration - Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle
August 1
Adelman, Julian Jeffrey Pine County Warrant - Arrest - Felony - Theft - Find and Appropriate Lost Property
Belisle, Louis Frank Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant - Contept of Court - Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support - Fugitive From Justice From Other State
Bender, Beatrice Kathleen Probable Cause: Traffic - DWI - Third - Degree - Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test - Third Degree - 1 Aggravating Factor
Boyd, Joshua Simon Probable Cause: Domestic Assault - Misdemeanor - Commits Act to Cause Fear or Immediate Bodily Harm or Death - Assault - 5th Degree - Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
Conklin, Nicholas Jay Hold for Other Agency: Violation Warrant - Probation Violation - Fugitive From Justice From Other State
Deluney, Keith Michael Probable Cause: Wireless Communications - Device - Hold Wireless Communications Device With One or Both Hands - Traffic - Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption - DWI - Third Degree - Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Lallas, Jennifer Lynn Parole/Probation Violation - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Lawrence, John Todd Pine County Warrant: Arrest- Gross Misdemeanor Warrant - Traffic DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Traffic - DWI - Combination Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance
August 2
Trepanier, Gregory Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1, 2, 3 , 4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Receiving Stolen Property - Traffic Drivers License - Driving After Revocation- Arrest of Adult
Storebo, Megan Marie Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant -Theft - Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop - No Consent
August 3
Jackson, Gerald Richard Probable Cause: Domestic - Assault - Misdemeanor - Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts To Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Smith, Cameron Jose Probable Cause: Motor Vehicle Registration - Intent To Escape Tax - Traffic - Drivers License - Driving After Revocation
Ziegler, Brianna Lynn Hold For Other Agency: Failure To Appear Warrant
August 4
Boggs, Vincent Keith Probable Cause - Confined But Not Convicted: Terroristic Threats - Reckless Disregard Risk - Disorderly Conduct - Arrest of Adult
Gilbert, William Gary Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Gondek, Daniel Richard Probable Cause - Confined But Not Convicted: Domestic
Graham, Anthony Valon Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Domestic Assault - GM - Subsequent Violation - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction - Trespass - Return to Property Within One Year - Drugs - 5th Degree
Karkoc, Stephan Hold For Other Agency - Confined But Not Convicted: Traffic - DWI - Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure - Domestic Assault - Felony - Arrest of Adult
Siedow, Charles Michael Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1, 2, 3 , 4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
August 5
Ausmus, David William Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted: DWI - Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired; Described - Arrest of Adult
Bridges, Morgan Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted: Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Introduce Contraband - Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Domestic - Disorderly Conduct - Brawling or Fighting - Arrest of Adult
Carson, Nicholas Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted: Disorderly Conduct - Domestic
Davis, Ronald Dean Jr. Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Assault-5th Degree - Fear of Bodily Harm or Death - Terroristic Threats - Reckless Disregard Risk - Arrest of Adult
Martin, Rayna Rae Pine County Warrant - Failure to Appear Warrant: Drivers License - Driving Without a Valid License for Vehicle Class or Type - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1, 2, 3 , 4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Damage To Property - 3rd Degree - Reduce Value $501 - $1000
Urban, Samantha Jo Probable Cause: DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired
August 6
Beaulieu, Micah Gary Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted: Domestic - Assault - 2nd Degree- Dangerous Weapon - Arrest of Adult
Belgarde, Arnold Jon Hold For Other Agency: Confined But Not Convicted: Traffic - Drivers License - Driving After Revocation - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult
Mancheski, Michael Lee Probable Cause- Confined But Not Convicted - Disorderly Conduct - Brawling or Fighting - Domestic - Arrest of Adult
Miner, Thomas Lee Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1, 2, 3 , 4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Domestic Abuse - No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Theft - Take/Use/ Transfer Movable Prop - No Consent - Arrest of Adult
Moose, Darrian Raylynn Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Drugs - Store Meth Paraphernalia in the Presence of Child or Vulnerable Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1, 2, 3 , 4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Introduce Contraband - Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Trespass - Return to Property Within One Year - Arrest of Adult
St John, Steven Ralph Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Disorderly Conduct
Stone, Racheal Renee Probable Cause - Confined But Not Convicted: Domestic
