Pine County has secured over $4 million in federal funds for three construction projects scheduled for construction in 2024: a bridge replacement in Rock Creek; an Oberstar Trail segment from Rock Creek to Pine City; and a road improvement project in Rutledge.
Due to inflation, additional federal funds were needed and secured to keep the projects on schedule. They are expected to begin the summer of 2024 and be completed the same year.
Road and bridge projects
The County Road 2 bridge over Rock Creek, which was built in 1964, will receive $1,800,000 in federal funds and will include improved horizontal sight lines and wider shoulders.
County Road 61 from Highway 18 to Kettle River in Rutledge will receive $1,150,000 for a bituminous mill and overlay project, along with American Disability Act sidewalk improvements. Additional funds of $350,000 will come from the state.
Oberstar Trail
This segment of the Oberstar Trail, which will run from Rock Creek City Center to Pine City High School, received $1,140,000 in federal funds and will be a 2.8 mile paved trail and 8 feet wide. Additional funds for the trail will come from the DNR and state.
The trail is named after former longtime District 8 United States House of Representative Congressman Jim Oberstar, who was the longest serving congressman in Minnesota, serving from 1975 to 2011. Oberstar died in 2014 at the age of 79.
The James L. Oberstar State Trail will need additional sections built from North Branch to Rock Creek and from Pine City to Hinckley to be completed. The trail will eventually connect to the Sunrise Prairie Trail to the south in North Branch and to the Willard Munger State Trail to the north in Hinckley. This will provide a bike trail that runs from the Twin Cities to Duluth.
Pine County Engineer Mark LeBrun stated, “These additional funds provide for significant improvements to the Pine County transportation system, and we are excited to deliver these projects for the public.”
Pine County Administrator David Minke noted that the county has seen a decrease in state funding for transportation through the Highway User Tax Distribution Fund (primarily gas tax, tab fees, motor vehicle sales tax) and lack of state bonding for bridge replacement in recent years.
“These federal funds will help Pine County stay current on its highway and bridge maintenance,” added Minke.
Pine County Board of Commissioners chair, Steve Hallan, said he is excited to see these federal funds. “These are all projects that have been on our radar and road plan for a number of years; however, because of a decrease in transportation funding to counties, townships and cities in recent years, we have had to push some projects back,” said Hallan. “Our county engineering staff has done a marvelous job of having projects such as these ready to go and has a reputation of getting projects such as these started and done on time.”
Hallan thanked the highway maintenance staff saying they have done an excellent job of keeping the county roads in great shape this winter. “We are really appreciative of your work,” he added.
More information on 2023 road projects will be released in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.