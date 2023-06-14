Sheriff Report
June 5, 1:02 a.m., report of traffic stop, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
June 5, 4:22 a.m., report of order violation, Partridge Drive, Askov
June 5, 8:56 p.m., report of traffic stop, Groningen Road, Sandstone
June 6, 7:00 a.m., report of traffic stop, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
June 6, 10:01 a.m., report of civil process, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
June 6, 11:22 a.m., report of check welfare, Old Wagon Road, Sandstone
June 6, 12:11 p.m., report of check welfare, Lawler Avenue N, Hinckley
June 6, 8:19 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Anchorage Place, Sturgeon Lake
June 6, 9:48 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Bear Road, Hinckley
June 7, 7:47 a.m., report of vehicle theft, Tamarack River Road, Sandstone
June 7, 1:31 p.m., report of property lost/found, Rock Lake Road, Sandstone
June 7, 5:48 p.m., report of informational, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
June 7, 5:55 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Groningen Road, Sandstone
June 7, 11:06 p.m., report of disturbance, Grindstone Lake, Sandstone
June 7, 11:12 p.m., report of damage to property, County Road 41, Willow River
June 8, 6:28 a.m., report of vehicle informational call, Markville Road, Sandstone
June 8, 6:11 p.m., report of theft, Hammond Road, Finlayson
June 8, 9:48 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
June 9, 12:42 a.m., report of miscellaneous fire call, County Road 41, Willow River
June 9, 1:30 p.m., report of theft, State Highway 18, Finlayson
June 9, 3:53 p.m., report of theft, Scotch Pine Road, Finlayson
June 9, 5:06 p.m., report of theft, County Highway 61, Willow River
June 9, 5:40 p.m., report of domestic distrubance, Bruno
June 9, 7:32 p.m., report of check welfare, General Andrews, Sturgeon Lake
June 9, 9:00 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
June 10, 5:39 a.m., report of disturbance, Dupuis Road, Sandstone
June 10, 10:49 a.m., report of theft, Ashley Street, Sandstone
June 10, 3:16 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 1st Street NE, Hinckley
June 10, 9:11 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Boundary Line Road, Askov
June 10, 10:18 p.m., report of overdose, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
June 10, 11:28 p.m., report of search warrant, Lundorff Drive, Sandstone
Jail Roster
June 5
Morrison, Tina Marie
Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Carlton-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Schultz, John Thomas
Pre-Trail Supervision Violation-Domestic Assault-Felony-Domestic Abuse-No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic Assault-Felony
Shabaiash, Kevin Lee
Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
June 6
Burgess, Daniel Lee
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
DeMarre, Jessica Ann
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Johnson, Rebecca Marie
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
LaFave-Larsen, Melissa Shelene
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
McGuire, Marvin Charles II
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
Rohde, Steven Mark
Probable Cause-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
June 7
Randolph, Beth Ann
Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
June 8
Mathes, Dustin Michael
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order
June 9
George, Chad Arthur
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Sibbet, Nicole Ann
Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
June 10
Rubio, Jaime Daniel
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Vehicular Operation-Bodily Harm-Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
June 11
Groe, Christopher
Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant
Hadaller, Timothy
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
