Sheriff Report
June 26, 3:59 a.m., report of vehicle information call, Groningen Road, Sandstone
June 26, 9:32 a.m., report of unwanted person, Weber Avenue S, Hinckley
June 26, 9:52 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, W Grindstone Road, Sandstone
June 26, 12:46 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Pathfinder Village, Hinckley
June 26, 2:34 p.m., report of garbage call, Railroad Lane, Hinckley
June 26, 4:09 p.m., report of traffic stop, County Highway 61, Rutledge
June 27, 8:28 a.m., report of bomb call, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
June 27, 9:31 a.m., report of missing person, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
June 27, 3:22 p.m., report of traffic stop, 1st Street NE, Hinckley
June 27, 4:32 p.m., report of check welfare, Pathfinder Village, Hinckley
June 27, 7:48 p.m., report of assist other agency, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
June 27, 8:55 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
June 28, 12:39 a.m., report of threats, Partridge Drive, Askov
June 28, 8:42 a.m., report of hit and run property, State Highway 123, Sandstone
June 29, 5:09 a.m., report of found drug, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
June 29, 2:19 p.m., report of MVA property damage, 6th Street, Sandstone
June 29, 4:44 p.m., report of traffic stop, Old Highway 61 S, Hinckley
June 29, 8:58 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Badger Road, Sandstone
June 29, 10:19 p.m., report of MVA with animal, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
June 30, 12:24 a.m., report of customer trouble, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
July 1, 2:06 p.m., report of hit and run property, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
Jail Roster
June 26
Ketzner, Jason Michael
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult
June 27
Higgins, Kellie Sue
Probable Cause-Disorderly Conduct
Silberg, Arlen Dean
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Xiong, Long
Hold for Other Agency-Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
June 28
Castillo, Jorge Mauricio
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Gustafson, Arthur Edward
Parole/Probation Violation-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous-Domestic Violation-Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Korwes, Jeremy Joseph
Probable Cause-Terroristic Threats-Reckless-Disregard Risk
Kulenkamp, Krystle Dawn
Probable Cause-5th Degree-Possess Schedule-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Porter, Damian Michael
M9300-Micellaneous-Held For Witness
Ramos, Tonia Michelle
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Willert, Travis Jo Claire
Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-Felony
June 29
Diver, Rhonda Jane
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
Fedder, Bradley Elmer
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Harmon, Tristan Anthony
Hold for other Agency-Arrest-Felony warrant issued-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
Johnson, Martin Bradley
Probable Cause: Criminal Vehicular Operation-Great Bodily Harm-Driver Who Causes Collision Leaves Scene
Koffler, Timothy
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult-Receiving Stolen Property
Nadeau, Edward James JR
Hold for other Agency-Failure to Appear Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Peltier, Samantha Jo
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Arson-2nd Degree-Building-Value $1000 or More-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Damage Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Arson-1st Deg-Building-Possibility Person Present-Arrest of Adult
June 30
Harvey, Justis Davis
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Dangerous Weapons-Drive By Shooting Toward Occupied Motor Vehicle or Building-Arrest of Adult
Lundgren, Justyn
Under Sentence-Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Maudal, Dana Jane
Hold for other Agency-Failure to Appear Warrant-Theft-Find and Appropriate
Podvin, Cooper Daniel
Probable Cause-4th Degree-DWI-Traffic Regulation-Fourth Degree-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-DWI-Driving While Impaired-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of intoxicating substance-Impaired Driving
Smith, Trayton Travis
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted -Probation Violation
Swanson, Randi Ann
Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Felony-Drugs-3rd Degree-Posess 10 grams or More of a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Lockup/Prison-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal
Wakefield, Kyler Roger
Pine County Warrant-Bench-Gross Misdemeanor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
July 1
Bekampis, Zachery Allen
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
Curren, Travis Martell
Probable Case-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person-Arrest of Adult
July 2
Wallraff, Jasen Scott
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Wood, Brett Michael
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Arrest of Adult
