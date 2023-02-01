January 23
Benjamin, Kendra Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Theft-Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drigs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Blackledge, Ronald Gene Summons: Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
Buday, James Thomas Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Harmon, Tristan Anthony Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
McGrath, Gerard Joseph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
Putz, John Robert Pine County Warrant-Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued by Pine-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Raasch, Melissa Bea Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Villebrun, Nina Rose Probable Cause-Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
January 24
Bothum, Dustin Thomas Probable Cause: Arson-1st Deg-Building-Used Combust/Flammable Material
Chapin, Bradley Heah Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Mille Lacs
Gerster, Mark Franklin Under Sentence-Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
McAbee, Adam John Probable Cause-Burglary -1st Deg-Dwelling-Occupied-Non-Accomplice Present-Possess of Burglary or Theft Tools
January 25
Ahlstrom, Dacotah Lee Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Garbow, Emmanuel Lewis Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Sells, Christian Grant Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission
Smith, Grace Kathleen Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
Spurbeck, Joshua Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration-0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
January 26
Cease, Mickey Charles Mantel Probable Cause-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order For Protection
Kelly, Eugene Richard Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
Roszak, Matthew Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration-0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Schrieffer, Arleen Ann Probable Cause-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person
January 27
Aden, Mohamed Bashir Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000
Ruedy, Sean Daniel Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Stone, Michelle Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of ADult
January 28
Mattison, Christopher Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal-Arrest of Adult
McCauley, Shawn Leeann Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Wagner, Jeri Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
January 29
Hofford, Alyssa Ann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Burglary-2 Degree-Dwelling-Arrest of Adult
Kinnetz, Brian Alan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult
Kjos, Jennifer Elizabeth Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Police Officer-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Mesai Matthew Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.