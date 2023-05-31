Jail Roster
May 22
Metz, Deanna Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Deg.-Poss. Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Deg.-Poss. Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Open bottle law; poss.-Arrest of Adult.
May 23
Bothum, Dustin Thomas Hold For Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult.
Irwin, Michael Shawn Hold for Other Agency-Fleeing A Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle.
Stadin, Christopher Ramon Pine County Warrant-Drugs-5th Deg.-Poss. Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana.
May 25
Bohn, Monica Marie Summons: Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent.
Defoe, Rolando Summons-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant.
Fiebing, Chad Elmer Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Probable Cause-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting.
Franco, Diane Dorene Summons-Drugs-Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Poss. Prohibited.
Gerner, Justin Jerry Summons-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Summons-Burglary-3rd Deg.-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor.
Her, Ue Summons-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card.
Vork, Brandon James Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third Deg.-Driving While Impaired-1 Aggravating Factor-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult.
May 26
Niemann, Douglas Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Deg.-Poss. Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult.
Omar, Muhumed Ahmed Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Deg.-Poss. Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Arrest of Adult.
Roberts, Gary Ronald Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-Felony-Probable Cause-Assault-2nd Deg.-Dangerous Weapon.
St. John, Oleia Rae Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult.
May 27
Stanke, Charles Elden Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Deg.-Possess 10 grams or more cocaine or Meth and firearm-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third Deg.-Driving While Impaired-1 Aggravating Factor-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-User of Controlled Substance.
May 28
Marx, Jennifer Lynn Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Damage Property-2nd Deg.-Because of Bias-Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-Reckless Driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk-Arrest of Adult.
Mills, Adam Michael Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.