Sheriff Report
June 26, 2:42 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 26, 4:55 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
June 26, 10:35 a.m., report of traffic stop, Mid River Road, Pine City
June 26, 11:05 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 26, 4:19 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 26, 4:51 p.m., report of traffic stop, Henriette Road, Pine City
June 27, 8:01 a.m., report of property lost/found, 13th Street SW, Pine City
June 27, 10:52 a.m., report of repeat offender, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 27, 2:08 p.m., report of medical, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
June 27, 5:12 p.m., report of personal injury hit and run, 560th Street, Pine City
June 27, 7:21 p.m., report of disturbance, 2nd Avenue SW, Pine City
June 27, 10:03 a.m., report of assist other agency, Mid River Road, Pine City
June 28, 6:35 a.m., report of assist other agency, State Highway 70, Pine City
June 28, 10:22 a.m., report of counterfeit, Main Street S, Pine City
June 28, 5:55 p.m., report of runaway, Henriette Road, Pine City
June 29, 6:14 a.m., report of theft, 8th Street SW, Pine City
June 30, 8:59 a.m., report of Fraud/Scam/ID, Pokegama Lake Road, Grasston
June 30, 1:56 p.m., report of burglary, Bluebell Road, Braham
June 30, 3:30 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Bluebell Road, Braham
July 1, 6:32 p.m., report of burglary, State Highway 70, Pine City
July 1, 8:17 p.m., report of follow up, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 1, 10:56 p.m., report of unknown trouble, Sunset Trail, Pine City
Jail Roster
June 26
Ketzner, Jason Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult
June 27
Higgins, Kellie Sue Probable Cause-Disorderly Conduct
Silberg,Arlen Dean Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Xiong, Long Hold for Other Agency-Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
June 28
Castillo,Jorge Mauricio Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Gustafson, Arthur Edward Parole/Probation Violation-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous-Domestic Violation-Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Korwes, Jeremy Joseph Probable Cause-Terroristic Threats-Reckless-Disregard Risk
Kulenkamp, Krystle Dawn Probable Cause-5th Degree-Possess Schedule-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Porter, Damian Michael M9300-Micellaneous-Held For Witness
Ramos, Tonia Michelle Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Willert, Travis Jo Claire Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-Felony
June 29
Diver, Rhonda Jane Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
Fedder, Bradley Elmer Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Harmon, Tristan Anthony Hold for other Agency-Arrest-Felony warrant issued-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
Johnson, Martin Bradley Probable Cause: Criminal Vehicular Operation-Great Bodily Harm-Driver Who Causes Collision Leaves Scene
Koffler, Timothy Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Nadeau, Edward James Jr Hold for other Agency-Failure to Appear Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Peltier, Samantha Jo Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Arson-2nd Degree-Building-Value $1000 or More-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Damage Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Arson-1st Deg-Building-Possibility Person Present-Arrest of Adult
June 30
Harvey, Justis Davis Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Dangerous Weapons-Drive By Shooting Toward Occupied Motor Vehicle or Building-Arrest of Adult
Lundgren, Justyn Under Sentence-Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Maudal, Dana Jane Hold for other Agency-Failure to Appear Warrant-Theft-Find and Appropriate
Podvin, Cooper Daniel Probable Cause-4th Degree-DWI-Traffic Regulation-Fourth Degree-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-DWI-Driving While Impaired-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of intoxicating substance-Impaired Driving
Smith, Trayton Travis Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted -Probation Violation
Swanson, Randi Ann Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Felony-Drugs-3rd Degree-Posess 10 grams or More of a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Lockup/Prison-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal
Wakefield, Kyler Roger Pine County Warrant-Bench-Gross Misdemeanor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
July 1
Bekampis, Zachery Allen Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
Curren, Travis Martell Probable Case-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person-Arrest of Adult
July 2
Wallraff, Jasen Scott Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Wood, Brett Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Arrest of Adult
