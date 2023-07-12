Sheriff Report
July 3, 3:38 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Highway 70, Pine City
July 3, 11:56 a.m., report of search warrant, State Highway 70, Pine City
July 3, 1:52 p.m., report of assault with weapon, Main Street S, Pine City
July 3, 7:33 p.m., report of customer trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
July 3, 11:09 p.m., report of disturbance, 1st Street S, Brook Park
July 4, 4:06 a.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, Cross Lake Road SE, Pine City
July 4, 8:41 a.m., report of animal bite, Elmcrest Avenue, Pine City
July 4, 9:52 a.m., report of neighbor trouble, Big Aspen Trail, Pine City
July 5, 5:52 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 5, 3:03 p.m., report of disturbance, 8th Street SW, Pine City
July 5, 6:04 p.m., report of medical, St. Croix Road, Pine City
July 6, 2:12 a.m., report of lift assist, Beaver Claw Road, Brook Park
July 6, 10:49 a.m., report of theft, Brook Park Road, Brook Park
July 6, 11:16 a.m., report of city ordinance violation, 2nd Street SE, Pine City
July 6, 7:36 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 7, 10:51 a.m., report of order violation, Northrdige Drive NW, Pine City
July 7, 5:24 p.m., report of civil matter, Pokegama Creek, Brook Park
July 7, 8:46 p.m., report of subject stop, 2nd Street NE, Pine City
July 7, 9:07 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
July 8, 6:08 a.m., report of vehicle information call, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
July 8, 11:34 a.m., report of damage to vehicle, Forest Road, Pine City
July 8, 5:06 p.m., report of traffic stop, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
July 8, 6:29 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 8, 6:54 p.m., report disturbance, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
July 8, 7:39 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
July 8, 8:51 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 8, 8:54 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, 4th Avenue SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
July 3
Doten, Patrick Jeffrey Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Francke, Justin Robert Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Felony Warrant-Issued by Pine-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale 10 Grams or More-A Narcotic Other Than Heroin Within 90-Day Period-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine
Henderson, Kalvin M. Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Hensley, Jimmy Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree-Arrest of Adult
Karpe, Mark Andrew Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Kotchen, Alexander Raymond Schultz Pine County Warrant-Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions
Stephan, James Alan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Disorderly Conduct-Obstruct Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
July 4
Johnson, Ronald James Probation Warrant-Unspecified Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Moore, Sampson Wayne Probable Cause: Criminal Sexual Conduct-4th Degree-Contact-16-17-Actor > 36m Old/Position of Authority
Orozco, Paul Richard Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Rishavy, Joshua Emil Probable Cause-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Robertson, Quedia Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Stache, Donald Patrick Probable Cause: Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of the First of Two Or More Convictions-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Disorderly Conduct
July 5
Biener, David Gordon Probable Cause: Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order
Koffler, Timothy Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Martin Ray Jr. Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation-FE Warrant
Philstrom, Jessica Elaine Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm of Death-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
July 6
Bristoe, Brandon Dallas Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Horning, Cara Allison Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Martin, Alberta Anne Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
July 7
Benjamin, Myles James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Boleen, Alexandra Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
Dunkley, Buster Brown Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Domestic
Finney, Max Edward Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Arrest of Adult
Hill, Dale Arthur III Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration-Fear Great Bodily Harm-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration Under 18/Contact Under 14-Injury-Use Coercion-Arrest of Adult
Mattinas, Angie Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Schmidt, Peter Jurgen Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Wood, Brett Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Arrest of Adult
July 8
George, Chad Arthur Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-5th Degree- Nonconsensual Sexual Contact-Arrest of Adult
Knutson, Taylor Jo Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Arrest of Adult
White, Donald George Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-5th Degree-Masturbation/Lewd Exhibition-Under 16 Present-Criminal Sexual Conduct-4th Degree-Contact-Victim 14-15-Actor > 36m Old or Authority Position-Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd Degree-Penetration; Victim Under 14 Actor Not >36m Older-Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Contact Under 18; Armed With Dangerous Weapon-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration Under 18/Contact Under 14-Fear of Great Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
July 9
Brigan, Shawn Allan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Burley, Tyshawn Frisco Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Peterson, Aaron Joseph Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
