Sheriff Report
July 10, 1:06 a.m., report of medical, 2nd Street SE, Pine City
July 10, 10:12 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Northern Road SE, Pine City
July 10, 11:26 a.m., report of detail, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 10, 11:53 a.m., report of drug incident, 7th Avenue NE, Pine City
July 10, 12:26 p.m., report of search warrant, 7th Avenue NE, Pine City
July 10, 1:33 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Deer Valley Road, Pine City
July 10, 1:37 p.m., report of check welfare, 5th Street SE, Pine City
July 10, 3:42 p.m., report of personal injury, Main Street S, Pine City
July 10, 4:42 p.m., report of personal injury accident, 2nd Avenue, Brook Park
July 10, 7:47 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Thorn Road, Grasston
July 10, 7:49 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
July 10, 9:21 p.m., report of child custody/visit, Main Street S, Pine City
July 11, 6:18 a.m., report of disturbance, 8th Street SW, Pine City
July 11, 12:21 p.m., report of hit and run property, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 11, 1:37 p.m., report of public assist, Pokegama Lake Road, Grasston
July 11, 1:45 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hinckley road, Pine City
July 11, 3:57 p.m., report of vehicle theft, State Highway 70, Pine City
July 12, 11:38 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
July 12, 5:07 p.m., report of order violation, Main Street S, Brook Park
July 14, 12:25 a.m., report of traffic stop, Highway 70, Pine City
July 14, 12:36 a.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
July 14, 5:35 a.m., report of disturbance, State Highway 107, Grasston
July 14, 10:16 a.m., report of MVA property damage, 2nd Street NE, Pine City
July 14, 12:54 p.m., report of subject stop, Saint Croix Road, Pine City
July 14, 2:38 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 14, 3:52 p.m., report of traffic stop, Mallard Road, Brook Park
July 14, 6:10 p.m., report of child lost/found, Sunnyside Road, Pine City
July 14, 6:51 p.m., report of extradition hearing, North Ridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 14, 9:14 p.m., report of drug incident, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 15, 9:07 a.m., report of counterfeit, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 15, 12:04 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
July 15, 11:06 p.m., report of medical, 8th Street SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
July 10
Greenly, Lee Marvin Probable Cause: Receiving Stolen Property
Hanson, Joseph Samuel Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Christopher Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Peterson, Nicholas Earl Pine County Warrant Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent
Roberts, Christopher Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Contempt of Court-Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
July 11
Kelleher, Richard Charles Under Sentence-Serving 2 Days-Concurrent
Sjostrom, Michael Alan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult
July 12
Dunkley, Jordan Under Sentence-Convicted-Assault-5th-Same Victim-Two or More Previous Convictions-Arrest of Adult
Welle, Robin Marie Under Sentence-Convicted-Public Assistance/Food Stamp/Food Support-Declaration Requirement-Arrest of Adult
July 13
LaFave, Valerie Marie Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Murray, Wally James Pre-Trail Supervision Violation-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration Under 18/Contact Under 14-Fear of Great Bodily Harm-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult
Rice, Daniel Joseph Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Felon Convicted Crime of Violence-Firearm Violation-Crime Against Admin Juse-FE-Parole Violation-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Spooner, Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Disorderly Conduct
July 14
Basset, Nicholas Timothy Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation Warrant
Benjamin, Kendra Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Carlson, Stacy Ann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Payment, Michaela Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Just From Other State-Arrest of Adult
Pederson, Travis Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Possession of Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Arrest of Adult
Reed, Ashley Ann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Procure/Possess/Control by Fraud or Deceit-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Staples, Alexis Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Williams, Jamie Pedro Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
July 15
Hinkley, Christopher Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Arrest of Adult
Woodman, Jennifer Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
July 16
Johnston, Jennifer Jo Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Submit to Chemical Test-Arrest of Adult
Klecker, Anthony Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
Otis, Zachary Chase Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
