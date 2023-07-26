Sheriff Report
July 17, 7:16 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 18, 9:32 a.m., report of traffic stop, Island Resort Road, Pine City
July 18, 10:08 a.m., report of vehicle information call, Birch Bark Road, Brook Park
July 18, 3:25 p.m., report of damage to vehicle, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
July 18, 3:58 p.m., report of traffic stop, County Highway 61, Pine City
July 18, 10:34 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Cross Park Road, Brook Park
July 19, 1:56 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Everready Road, Pine City
July 19, 6:17 a.m., report of assist other agency, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 19, 4:14 p.m., report of traffic stop, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
July 19, 5:25 p.m., report of traffic stop, Henriette Road, Pine City
July 19, 7:12 p.m., report of order violation, Big Aspen Trail, Pine City
July 19, 9:21 p.m., report of medical, State Highway 70, Pine City
July 20, 11:19 a.m., report of MVA property damage, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
July 20, 12:15 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 20, 3:48 p.m., report of assist other agency, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 20, 4:11 p.m., report of property lost/found, Main Street S, Pine City
July 20, 11:18 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
July 21, 8:42 a.m., report of civil matter, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
July 21, 11:58 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 22, 6:38 a.m., report of medical, Ravine Road, Pine City
July 22, 10:32 a.m., report of order violation, Big Aspen Trail, Pine City
July 22, 5:03 p.m., report of damage to property, State Highway 70, Pine City
July 22, 9:40 p.m., report of order violation, Big Aspen Trail, Pine City
July 22, 10:13 p.m., report of disturbance, Highview Loop SE, Pine City
July 22, 11:49 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 5th Avenue SW, Henriette
Jail Roster
July 17
Peterson, Eric Richard Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
July 18
Roberts, Gary Ronald Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
Sadler, Daniel Christian Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Stache, Donald Patrick Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Wagner, Jeri Lynn Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
July 19
Burg, Tyler James Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Gerou, Carrie Jean Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Trayton Travis Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Stache, Donald Patrick Pretrial Supervision Violation-Tamper with Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission-Disorderly Conduct-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate and Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order
Swenson, Marian Grace Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
Yannarelly, Thomas Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
July 20
Creel, Marvin Emmet Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration
Kegley, Rhonda Michelle Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-Arrest of Adult
Kissner, Jason Henry Pine County Warrant: Unspecified Warrant-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-Reckless Driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk
Mroz, Justin Lee Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
Porter, Damian Michael Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Grace Kathleen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Sale-Narcotic-Hold For Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedu;e 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
July 21
Bellach, Shawn Patrick Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Deprive Cust/Parent Rights-Cause Child Being Runaway-Arrest of Adult
Macheska, Michael John Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Arrest of Adult
Notch, Sharilyn Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Osgood, Patrick Keith Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Rekkedahl, Roger Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
July 22
Hanson, Nicholas Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Contempt of Court-Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support-Arrest of Adult
Ming, Gauge Lucas Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, James Jerimiah Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Crimes Against Railroad-Foreseeable Risk-Crimes Against Railroad-Trespass or Allow Animals on Track, Yard, or Bridge-Tamber With Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Within 10 Years or Previous Domestic Violence Conviction/Adjudication-Arrest of Adult
Wroolie, Marcia Kaye Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic Assault-Firearms-Used in Any Way During Assault on Family/Household Member-Court Determines-Arrest of Adult
July 23
Bottolfson, Ashley Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Morales, Lopez Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
Samborski, Corey Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More-Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Stache, Donald Patrick Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult
