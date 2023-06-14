Sheriff Report
June 5, 12:43 a.m., report of traffic stop, 1st Avenue SE, Pine City
June 5, 12:10 p.m., report of neighbor trouble, Big Aspen Trail, Pine City
June 5, 12:49 p.m., report of assault, Golf Avenue SW, Pine City
June 5, 7:25 p.m., report of smoke in area, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
June 6, 4:00 p.m., report of call back, Main Street S, Pine City
June 6, 5:35 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Fairway Avenue, Pine City
June 7, 1:50 p.m., report of theft, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
June 7, 1:59 p.m., report of burglary, Pokegama Avenue W, Henriette
June 7, 10:20 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Deer Drive NE, Pine City
June 8, 12:35 p.m., report of informational, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
June 8, 3:57 p.m., report of fight, Main Street S, Pine City
June 8, 6:20 p.m., report of civil matter, 2nd Avenue, Brook Park
June 9, 8:49 a.m., report of check welfare, Amber Lane, Pine City
June 9, 6:17 p.m., report of traffic stop, Rail Spur Drive, Pine City
June 9, 7:45 p.m., report of garbage call, Beach Road, Brook Park
June 10, 10:59 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 10, 8:10 p.m., report of extra patrol, Norway Pine Road S, Pine City
Jail Roster
June 5
Morrison, Tina Marie Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Carlton-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Schultz, John Thomas Pre-Trail Supervision Violation-Domestic Assault-Felony-Domestic Abuse-No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic Assault-Felony
Shabaiash, Kevin Lee Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
June 6
Burgess, Daniel Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
DeMarre, Jessica Ann Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Johnson, Rebecca Marie Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
LaFave-Larsen, Melissa Shelene Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
McGuire, Marvin Charles II Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
Rohde, Steven Mark Probable Cause-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
June 7
Randolph, Beth Ann Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
June 8
Mathes, Dustin Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order
June 9
George, Chad Arthur Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Sibbet, Nicole Ann Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
June 10
Rubio, Jaime Daniel Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Vehicular Operation-Bodily Harm-Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
June 11
Groe, Christopher Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant
Hadaller, Timothy Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
