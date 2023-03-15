Sheriff Report
March 6, 8:47 a.m., report of runaway, Main Street S, Pine City
March 6, 8:57 a.m., report of theft, 13th Street SW, Pine City
March 6, 10:21 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 4th Street SE, Pine City
March 6, 6:12 p.m., report of disturbance, Horned Owl Lane, Brook Park
March 7, 7:51 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Pokegama Lake Road, Grasston
March 7, 4:43 p.m., report of police test call, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 7, 7:04 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Copper Canyon Road, Pine City
March 8, 12:40 a.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
March 8, 7:49 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Henriette Road, Pine City
March 9, 3:28 a.m., report of incident with squad, Brook Park Road, Brook Park
March 9, 3:27 p.m., report of medical, Henriette Road, Pine City
March 10, 9:28 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Wilderness Retreat, Pine City
March 10, 1:55 p.m., report of trespass, 7th Avenue SW, Pine City
March 10, 2:24 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
March 10, 3:21 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Knob Road, Grasston
March 10, 3:53 p.m., report of traffic stop, County Highway 61, Pine City
March 10, 5:49 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
March 10, 7:09 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street S, Pine City
Jail Roster
March 6
Aleman, Shawnee Dawn Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent-Identity-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Sterry, Nicholas Wesley Probable Cause: Burglary 1st Deg-Dwelling-Occupied-Non-Accomplice Present
March 7
Schultz, John Thomas Parole/Probation Violation: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic Assault-Felony
Vandevere, Sheila Starr Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Arrest of Adult
Willhite, Jonathan Allan Parole/Probation Violation: Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure
March 8
Finken, Melissa Marie Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by McLeod
Huang, Jin Feng Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described
Nestor, Dylan James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Conviction-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
March 9
Giampolo, Christopher Michael Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property
Moo, Nay Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Nelson, Mesai Matthew Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Reinke, Garrett Gustuf Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pharmacy-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Rice, Daniel Joseph Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Williams, Jamie Pedro Probable Cause: Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
March 10
Graham, Anthony Valon Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Arrest of Adult
Kotchen, Alexander Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Pitreski, Kevin John Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Maki, Brandon Jack Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Schultz, Elise Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Arrest of Adult
Reshetar, John Vincent Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Storbeo, Megan Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of ADult
March 11
Jacobson, Lyn Franklin Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Brianna Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Willert, Travis Jo Claire Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
March 12
King, Justin Derek Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
