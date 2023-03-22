Sheriff Report
March 13, 12:58 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
March 13, 1:19 a.m., report of assault, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 13, 9:12 p.m., report of found drug, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 14, 12:12 a.m., report of threats, Knob Road, Grasston
March 14, 9:40 a.m., report of canine, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 14, 11:57 a.m., report of theft, Brook Park Road, Grasston
March 14, 3:20 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 14, 8:30 p.m., report of non sufficient check, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
March 15, 8:33 a.m., report of drug incident, Main Street S, Pine City
March 15, 1:19 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Henriette Road, Grasston
March 15, 4:10 p.m., report of incident with squad, 13th Street SW, Pine City
March 16, 4:59 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Henriette Road, Pine City
March 16, 10:09 p.m., report of hit and run property, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
March 17, 12:17 p.m., report of theft, Main Street S, Pine City
March 17, 2:23 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 13th Street SW, Pine City
March 17, 5:05 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
March 17, 11:31 p.m., report of disturbance, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
March 18, 6:57 p.m., report of runaway, Golf Avenue SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
March 13
Hagfors, Anthony Alan Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Miner, Thomas Lee Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation Warrant Issued by Carlton-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Notch, Sharilyn Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Drew William Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation Warrant Issued by Carver
Walker, Miranda Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Issue Dishonored Check-Offense-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Public Nuisance-Failure/Refusal To Vacate Premises-Theft-By Swindle-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Sale-Narcotic
March 14
Bowman, Cory James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Hanson, Christopher Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd Degree-Penetration Under 18-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
Maki, Brandon Jack Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Crow Wing
Martin, Shannon Leigh Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Mosay, Derek Raymond Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Arrest of Adult
Roberts, Gary Ronald Probable Cause: Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Use Tear Gas to Immobilize-Not Protect Self/Property
Roseland, Dalton Kenneth Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant
March 15
Kegg, Lance Benjamin Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Say, Moo Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Shuey, Eric David Summons: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Wiborg, Nicole Krista Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
March 16
Huhta, Susan Kaye Probable Cause: Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Traffic DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Kost, David James Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Driver’s License-Driving Restrictions-Alcohol/Controlled Substance; Violations-Traffic DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Nelson, Mesai Matthew Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Ruse, Andrew Clifford Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
Wefel, William John Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
March 17
Engel, Christina Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Luster, Freddie Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-Careless Driving-Operate Any Vehicle Carelessly on Street or Highway-Arrest of Adult
Petersen, Ryan William Probable Cause: Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Motor Vehicle With Expired Registration-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use of Possession Prohibited-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Sutton, Travis James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration
Townsend, Roy Eugene Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
March 18
Aitken, Douglas William Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic Regulation-Seat Belt Required-Driver and Passengers Must Use-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Motor Vehicle-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Arnt, Gregory James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Hashi, Shakur Awale Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass
Snyder, Bill Joe Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Assault-4th degree-Peace Officer-Throws/Transfers Bodily Fluids or Feces At or Onto Officer-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Arrest of Adult
Williams, Adam Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Arrest of Adult
March 19
Kappauf, Sherry Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
Snyder, Angila Rae Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operator Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
