Sheriff Report
May 1, 3:13 p.m., report of traffic complaint, Main Street, Pine City
May 1, 3:13 p.m., report of traffic complaint, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
May 1, 3:15 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
May 1, 4:54 p.m., report of order violation, Henriette Road, Pine City
May 1, 5:05 p.m., report of found drug, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
May 1, 8:53 p.m., report of check welfare, Silver Maple Street, Pine City
May 2, 10:08 a.m., report of medical, 2nd Avenue SE, Pine City
May 2, 6:03 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Sherwood Street, Brook Park
May 2, 11:51 p.m., report of traffic stop, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
May 3, 4:32 p.m., report of trespass, Fairfax Circle, Pine City
May 3, 4:45 p.m., report of Disturbance, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
May 4, 8:19 a.m., report of theft, 2nd Avenue, Brook Park
May 4, 10:33 a.m., report of informational, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
May 4, 4:00 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Vintage Road, Pine City
May 4, 4:23 p.m., report of extra patrol, Lake Mist Drive, Grasston
May 4, 5:33 p.m., report of order violation, 2nd Avenue, Brook Park
May 5, 2:07 a.m., report of traffic stop, Pine City
May 5, 12:22 p.m., report of check welfare, Amber Lane, Pine City
May 5, 3:11 p.m., report of MVA property damage, 560th Street, Pine City
May 5, 3:47 p.m., report of theft, Island Resort Road, Pine City
May 5, 5:01 p.m., report of miscellaneous law call, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 5, 6:02 p.m., report of trespass, State Highway 70, Pine City
May 5, 8:52 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Emerald Avenue, Pine City
May 5, 8:58 p.m., report of check welfare, Blue Spruce Street, Pine City
May 5, 9:13 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
May 6, 11:30 a.m., report of vehicle information call, State Highway 23, Brook Park
May 6, 12:13 p.m., report of property lost/found, 2nd Avenue, Brook Park
May 6, 1:17 p.m., report of traffic complaint, Crooked River Road, Pine City
May 6, 3:02 p.m., report of associated traffic stop, Spruce Road, Pine City
May 6, 6:23 p.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 23, Brook Park
May 6, 6:56 p.m., report of traffic stop, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
May 6, 9:56 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Sunnyside Road, Pine City
May 6, 11:43 p.m., report of disturbance, Lakeview Shore Drive, Pine City
Jail Roster
May 1
Beckman, Jason Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Eric William Under Sentence-Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Contact under 18; Fear Great Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Pantlin, Joshua Lee Pine County Warrant-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Misdemeanor-Pine County Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Misdemeanor-Pine County Warrant-Traffic Collision-Failure to Notify Owner of Damaged Property-Misdemeanor-Pine County Warrant-Receiving Stolen Property-Misdemeanor
May 2
Shabaiash, David Alan Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Contempt of Court-Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support-Arrest of Adult
Swanson, Kalan Scott Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
May 3
Nelson, Kellie Shelene Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Oelrich, Devin John Probable Cause-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact under 14-Actor 36m older-Probable Cause-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration under 16/Significant rel-Multiple Acts-Probable Cause-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration under 16/Significant rel-Multiple Acts-Probable Cause-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact under 14-Actor 36m older
Rants, Robert Ray Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
May 4
Anderson, Jacob Daniel Summons-DWI-4th Degree Driving While Impaired-Summons-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of intoxicating substance-Impaired
Church, Gregory Dean Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale 3 Grams or More-Cocaine or Meth w/in 90-day Period and firearm-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-Aggravated Controlled Substance Crime 1st Degree and Firearm-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Icard, Raejean Lynn Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Pelkey, Raena Elizabeth Pine County Warranty-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Posess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Probation Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration-Arrest of Adult
Potter, Kevin Zachart Confined but Not Convicted-Burglary 3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Sullivan, Jennifer Kay Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Sullivan, Julie Ann Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale 3 Grams or More-Cocaine or Meth Within 90-day Period and Firearm-Probable Cause-Drugs-Aggravated Controlled Substance Crime 1st Degree-and Firearm
May 5
Cotter, Nocholas Earl Probable Cause-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection
Hallstrom, Rodney Paul Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Juvenile
Moose, Darrian Raylynn Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Arrest of Adult
May 6
Benjamin, Michael Adam Robert Probable Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
Fisher, Jermaine Leron Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Jean, Heidi Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
Mullins, Brandon Lynn Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration -.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Myers, Nathan David Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess-Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
Oakes, Tyler John Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Arrest of Adult
May 7
Benjamin, Timothy Adam Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety-Arrest of Adult
Chevalier, Caleb Troy Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Martin, Dylan Michael Hold For Other Agency-Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Schroyer, Matthew Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second Degree-Driving While Impaired-2 or more Aggravating Factors-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drivers’ Licenses-Driving-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.