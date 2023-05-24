Sheriff Report
May 15, 11:00 a.m., report of trespass, Linden Tree Road, Grasston
My 15, 12:13 p.m., report of neighbor trouble, Cross Park Road, Brook Park
May 15, 3:01 p.m., report of traffic stop, Everready Road, Pine City
May 15, 7:48 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
May 16, 10:31 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Henriette Road, Pine City
May 16, 12:48 p.m., report of paper service, State Highway 70, Pine City
May 16, 1:35 p.m., report of drug incident, State Highway 70, Pine City
May 16, 2:01 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
May 16, 4:25 p.m., report of disturbance, 7th Street SW, Pine City
May 16, 6:41 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Stephanie Lane, Pine City
May 17, 9:36 a.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, 2nd Avenue, Brook Park
May 17, 12:06 p.m., report of intoxicated person, 13th Street SW, Pine City
May 17, 3:15 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Rice Road, Brook Park
May 17, 9:17 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 17, 11:55 p.m., report of attempted pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 18, 12:34 p.m., report of assault, Sunset Trail, Pine City
May 18, 1:41 p.m., report of traffic stop, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
May 18, 4:36 p.m., report of attempted pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 19, 1:59 a.m., report of drug incident, County Drive, Pine City
May 19, 9:07 a.m., report of civil matter, North Lake Lane, Pine City
May 19, 3:08 p.m., report of theft, Big Aspen Trail, Pine City
May 19, 5:15 p.m., report of theft, 1st Avenue N, Brook Park
May 19, 10:25 p.m., report of order violation, Big Aspen Trail, Pine City
May 20, 4:44 p.m., report of dead body, Juneberry Drive, Pine City
May 20, 5:53 p.m., report of traffic stop, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
May 20, 6:32 p.m., report of incident with squad, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
Jail Roster
May 15
Edwards, Richard Ward Probable Cause-Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana in Motor Vehicle. Probable Cause-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured-Vehicle Driver Violation. Probable Cause-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle. Probable Cause-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More of Narcotic Drug Other than Heroin. Probable Cause-Drugs-Possession of Drug-Parphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited. Probable Cause-Traffic Regulation-Seat Belt Required-Driver and Passengers Must Use. Probable Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving after Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety. Probable Cause-DWI-Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired-Described. Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant.
LaFave, Cedar Dawn Pine County Warrant-Disorderly Conduct. Pine County Warrant-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another. Pine County Warrant-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor. Pine County Warrant-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor.
Lilyerd, Michael James Pine County Warrant-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 year of previous conviction.
Nowling, Leona Jean Probable Cause-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation.
Smith, Melissa Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Arrest of Adult.
May 16
Bearhart, William Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult.
Chermak, James Ronald Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process. Confined but Not Convicted. Disorderly Conduct. Arrest of Adult.
DeYoung, Amanda Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Arrest of Adult.
Fischer, Tyler James Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death. Probable Cause, Confined but Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Throws/transfers bodily fluids or feces at or onto Officer. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Cause or Attempt Cause Terror. Arrest of Adult.
Ganem, Colin David Pine County Warrant-Carry/Possess Pistol Without Permit-Public Place-Gross Misdemeanor-Second or Subsequent-Felony.
Hensley, Jeannie Marie Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools. Arrest of Adult.
Shabaiash, Roy Alden Hold for Other Agency
Smolke, Jason Michael Probable Cause-Traffic-Open Bottle Law-Drinking and Consumption. Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Third Degree-Driving While Impaired-1 Aggravating Factor. Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours. Probable Cause-Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 mph Out of Urban.
St. John, Cody Allen Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other than a Motor Vehicle. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted- Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Arrest of Adult.
May 17
Glavin, Jake Peter Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Third Degree Driving While Impaired-1 Aggravating Factor.
Hughes, Timothy James Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Office by a Means Other than a Motor Vehicle. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Pharmacy. Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other than a Motor Vehicle. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere with Peace Officer. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Arrest of Adult.
Nelson, Christopher Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult.
May 18
Gatrell, Jason Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Cause or Attempt Cause Terror. Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine. Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Issue Dishonored Check-Offense. Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Arrest of Adult.
Moo, Nay Pine County Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana. Pine County Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana.
May 19
Bennett, Daniel Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Combination Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third Degree-Driving While Impaired-1 Aggravating Factor. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-Underage Drinking and Driving-Crime Described. Probable Cause, Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit 55 mph Where Appropriate. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-Open Bottle Law-Drinking and Consumption-Crime Described-Arrest of Adult.
Gunter, Amanda Leigh Probable Cause-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine. Probable Cause-Drugs, 5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Miner, Thomas Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk. Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult.
Schultz, Kristina Lynn Probable Cause-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine. Probable Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety. Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Swanson, Matthew Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration -.08 Within 2 Hours. Arrest of Adult.
May 21
Bothum, Dustin Thomas Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build. Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent. Probable Cause, Confined but Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult.
McNamee, Kirk Patrick Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.