Sheriff Report
August 7, 8:13 a.m., report of animal disturbance, Homestead Road, Pine City
August 7, 10:16 a.m., report of traffic stop, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
August 7, 12:50 p.m., report of traffic complaint, 8th Street NW, Pine City
August 7, 1:25 p.m., report of check welfare, 1st Street S, Brook Park
August 7, 6:02 p.m., report of theft, Auburn Road, Grasston
August 7, 6:59 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 7, 9:52 p.m., report of damage to property, Main Street S, Pine City
August 8, 12:35 p.m., report of check residence, Lakeview Shore Drive, Pine City
August 8, 1:58 p.m., report of order violation, Pioneer Road, Pine City
August 9, 8:43 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 10, 6:42 a.m., report of garbage call, 1st Street NE, Pine City
August 10, 11:48 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 10, 12:41 p.m., report of civil matter, 2nd Street SE, Pine City
August 10, 6:47 p.m., report of burglary, State Highway 70, Pine City
August 11, 12:24 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
August 11, 2:24 p.m., report of animal check welfare, Maple Tree Lane, Pine City
August 11, 6:03 p.m., report of traffic stop, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
August 11, 8:22 p.m., report of unwanted person, 10th Street SW, Pine City
August 12, 3:33 a.m., report of intoxicated person, 8th Street SW, Pine City
August 12, 11:56 a.m., report of public assist, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
August 12, 1:32 p.m., report of hit and run property, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 12, 4:04 p.m., report of personal injury accident, State Highway 23, Brook Park
August 12, 4:20 p.m., report of assault, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
August 12, 9:09 p.m., report of disturbance, Edgewater Road NE, Pine City
August 12, 11:39 p.m., report of intoxicated person, State Highway 70, Pine City
Jail Roster
August 7
Barrick, Sheldon John Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
Mariette, Nicholas Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Nelson, Teresa Lynn Pine County Warrant-Failure to Appear Warrant-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
Olsen, Kimberly Kay Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Traffic-Driver License-Driving After Revocation
Rekkedahl, Roger Probable Cause-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction
Roseland, Brian Keith Sr. Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Fugtive From Justice From Other State-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
White, Derrick Wayne Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug-Other Than Heroin
August 8
Anderson, Dmitri James Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Glienke, David Carl Pine County Warrant Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Kliniski, Louis James Probable Cause: Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
Salyers, Sierra Rose Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
Tinnel, Kelly Ann Probable Cause: Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate and Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order
August 9
Potack, Cynthia Marie Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Theft-Find And Appropriate Lost Property
Ross, Andrew Wayne Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Songetay, Daniel Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Suckow, George Wayne Pine County Warrant: Unspecified Warrant-Issued by Pine-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
August 10
Creel, Marvin Emmet Probable Cause: Traffic-Driver License-Driving After Revocation-Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration
Isaacson-Haufle, Jaime Jerry Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant-Issued by Pine-Criminal Sexual Conduct-4th Degree-Contact-Victim 14 -Actor>36m Old or Authority Position
Vandevere, Sheila Starr Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Damage to Property-1st Degree-value Reduced Over $1000-Arrest of Adult
August 11
Fratzke, Shaun Ray Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Domestic
Grady, Adam Patrick Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
Liesch, Luke John Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Underage Drinking and Driving; Crime Described-Other
Nelson, Mesai Matthew Probable Cause: Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
Pauza-Moore, Roy Dean Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Manslaughter-2nd Degree-Commit or Attempt to Commit-Violation-Endangerment of Child by Firearm Access-G-Negligent Storage Firearms-Loaded Child Can Access-Arrest of Adult
Quast, Shannon Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Joseph Daniel Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 or paraphernalia residual-Not Cannabis/Hemp-Arrest of Adult-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Wimmer, Jeremy John Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Pharmacy-Permanent Labels Required on Prescription Drugs-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Arrest of Adult
August 12
Schultz, John Thomas Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
August 13
Diaz, Destiny Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
Wiechman, Ethean Luke Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult
