After two years of planning, a Lower St. Croix 10-year Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan was approved by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. Local partners in Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Pine and Washington counties will receive $1.2 million in state funding over the next two years to begin implementing priority projects and programs outlined in the plan.
The Lower St. Croix Watershed contains 915 square miles of land with 127 lakes, over 1,000 miles of rivers and streams, and approximately 152,000 acres of wetlands.
Fifteen local government partners came together to develop a 10 year plan to protect and improve the St. Croix River, groundwater, lakes, streams, rivers, wetlands, and upland habitat in order to sustain healthy ecosystems, recreation, public health, tourism, agriculture, the economy, and quality of life.
Pine County Land and Resource Manager Caleb Anderson pointed out that Pine County contains pieces of five watersheds: Snake, lower St. Croix, upper St. Croix, Kettle and Nemadji.
“In Pine County, the needs are great,” Anderson said.
Key actions outlined in the Lower St. Croix watershed plan include:
1) Hiring staff and/or contractors to work with agricultural producers;
2) Providing funding for conservation farming projects and practices;
3) Expanding the East Metro Water Resource Education Program to serve Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, and Pine Counties;
4) Providing funding for water protection projects in urban areas;
5) Creating and restoring 1,000 acres of wetlands in priority locations;
6) Protecting 1000 acres of critical habitat; and
7) Using diagnostic monitoring, computer modeling, field investigations, and cost benefit analyses to identify the best value projects for implementation.
“This partnership shows how conservation outcomes can be achieved when local governments from different geographic areas unite toward a common goal,” Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Executive Director John Jaschke said.
To access the plan, view an interactive map of the watershed, and learn more about the planning process, visit: www.lsc1w1p.org.
