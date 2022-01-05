When someone thinks of a past time, they often think of watching T.V. or reading a book, but one local Pine City resident takes her hobby, above and beyond.
Nancy Haupt, an avid puzzler, recently completed a 10,000 piece puzzle, a dream of a friend’s, and fellow puzzler, Mike Halland. According to Haupt, puzzling can be more than just a pastime.
“There are competitive puzzlers. Lots of different competitions,” Haupt explained. At one such contest, a contest for autism, Halland had confided in her that his goal was to do a 10,000 piece puzzle.
“I said, let me talk to my husband and see if we can make that happen,” Haupt recalled. Joe Blaha, Huapt’s husband, agreed and made a table big enough to house such a puzzle.
She recalled telling Halland that they could put the puzzle together at her house but noted, “But you don’t leave until it’s done.”
Now it was up to Halland to find the puzzle. According to Haupt, finding a 10,000 piece puzzle is very hard. They’re not normal, which means not much choice when it comes to the picture. They were lucky enough to find someone in Iowa who had such a puzzle.
“The first day we opened the puzzle, a lot of people came up. It became a social event. Because of COVID, we hadn’t seen each other in a while,” Haupt explained.
It took a total of five days for the puzzle to be completed, averaging about three people a day. A team of Haupt, Halland, and Lisa and Sarah Schueler, a mom and daughter puzzling duo, worked on this massive puzzle.
Blaha described the puzzle saying it was a depiction of a painting done 600 years ago by Heironymus Bosch. The painting gave a visual of the beginning and end of the world.
All of the people who worked on the puzzle had won at least once in the winter carnival puzzling competition in St. Paul in the Landmark Center. Puzzling competitions are timed events in which people from around the world participate. An international competition is held yearly in Spain; however, it was canceled for 2021.
The St. Paul competition saw virtual tournaments for the family and intermediate groups in 2021, while the experts were allowed to attend in person. Haupt explained that she has won the expert category twice.
When it came to her own puzzles, Haupt has only ever kept around 50 puzzles. Others, like the Schuler’s, have glued their puzzles together and kept them.
“I recycle them. I give them to other puzzlers and thrift stores,” Haupt said.
“I have done 60 -1,000 piece puzzles this year,” Haupt explained when Blaha mentioned that she had been logging her piece count for the year.
Puzzlers are in their own secret world it seems, as a hobby such as this has turned into much more for them. Haupt encourages people to try at least one puzzle, to get a “feel for what it’s like.”
