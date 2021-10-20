The one-hundred-year-old red barn in Windemere Township sits empty for the first time since 1921. The sounds of cows waiting to be milked are now silenced, leaving only the twittering of birds who fly through the open windows. In the last century, two families owned the property, several kids were raised on the property, and a few hundred cattle came and went over the years.
Al Overland’s parents purchased the property in 1944, complete with a herd of Guernsey dairy cows from the original homesteaders. The Nylands homesteaded the property in 1889, said Al. Al grew up working on the farm until he left for college. He started milking again twice daily in 1976 after his dad had back surgery and needed help.
Al met his future wife at college and married in 1982. He was on many boards and committees in the area over the years, including youth pastor, church council and dairy co-op.
Al said milking and feeding the cattle took about 35 hours per week. Additional farm work included making hay, cleaning the barn area, and repairing fences and buildings, and as many farmers know, much more.
“You put in a lot of time,” Al said. “You need to be a jack of all trades.” His dad was a welder during the war and taught him how to weld. He made a special little milking stool, which Al used every day when he milked the cows for the last 33 years.
He added that a few advances in technology helped make life easier, such as a milk pipeline. The pipeline transported the milk from the cows directly to the holding tank. He said the addition of a manure pit also made a huge difference. He no longer needed to haul the manure out of the barn every day.
The couple opened their farm to kids from Camp Connection in New York City and Camp Heartland near Willow River. They said many visitors stopped by to see the picturesque old farm over the years. A few of the kids from New York came back and spent a week with the Overlands. One moved in and stayed several years until he graduated high school. He is married and lives in a nearby town.
Even though the couple kept busy, they made time to travel and go on vacations.
“We have been wonderfully blessed to have neighbors and family willing to help out,” Al said.
While they are looking forward to retirement and the life it has to offer, they said it still feels like something is missing.
“There’s a strangeness, like you’re supposed to be doing something,” Al said. He still misses the cows. Connie said the cows definitely had their own personalities.
“There is a sense of emptiness with them gone,” Al said.
He said there is only one dairy farm left in the township now that he is retired.
