Over 600 flu vaccines were administered drive-up style in the last couple weeks at Welia’s locations in Hinckley, Pine City and Mora.
“The drive up concept and hours were designed to be convenient for folks wanting to limit their exposure risks to others, who may be working, or when it could be difficult to coordinate multiple family members for appointments,” said Welia Health Clinical Services Manager Cindy Horton.
“It is especially important to get a influenza shot this year as having the seasonal flu may make folks more susceptible to the effects of the illness of COVID-19, coined the Twindemic.”
Health officials have strongly encouraged vaccination against the seasonal flu to reduce strain on testing and the health care industry which is already under strain from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Seasonal flu vaccines are available at local pharmacies and clinics. Health experts say October is the most beneficial time to receive the vaccine. Learn more about the seasonal flu vaccine on Page 18.
