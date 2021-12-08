12U showdown winners!

Pictured are (back row): Gracelynn Burch, Isabella Schneider, Ella Schlichting, Kailyne Anderson, Myra Roubinek, and Daisy Brouwer. Front row: Arianna Eckert, Annika Clementson, Amelia Sauter, Lily Rootkie, Cindy Miller, Lexie Rydberg, and Madison Perreault. Not pictured is Klaire Kuznia, who left game early with a minor injury.

The Mora Pine City 12U Green team (MPC) won the O’Town Showdown 12U tournament in Owatonna this past weekend.  The girls finished pool play 3-0-0.  They went down early in the championship game 2-0 and came back to tie the game, forcing a 4 min/4 vs 4  sudden death Overtime.  They then went on to a 5-round shootout and took home the championship title, with a 5-4 win over a tough Mankato Maverick team.

