Learn all about planting for pollinators, mushrooms, garden botany, climate impact on gardening, and spiders in your garden at the 19th Annual Pine County Master Gardener Horticulture Day on Saturday, March 25 at the Pine City High School. The day begins with registration, coffee and exhibits at 8 a.m. and runs to 2 p.m.
“Planning and Planting for Pollinators” will be the keynote presentation by Alyssa Bloss, Carlton County SWCD Conservation Specialist. Bloss will cover the importance of pollinators and what kind of small-scale plantings you can incorporate into our landscapes to benefit pollinators and beneficial insect habitat for nesting and resting. In her work, Bloss wears a lot of hats by helping landowners, cities, schools, and other entities restore, enhance, and protect our great state’s natural resources. In her 13 years of experience, she has helped residents implement conservation practices such as cover crops, streambank and shoreline stabilizations, invasive species removal, wetland restorations, pollinator practices and much more.
There will be two rounds of breakout sessions on the following topics:
• “Start Seeing Mushrooms – An Introduction to Fungi” by Kathy Yerich, North American and Minnesota Mycological Society and Co-Author of the Mushrooms of the Upper Midwest Field Guide
• “Basic Botany for Gardeners” by Jackie Froemming, Extension Educator, State Master Garden program
• “Climate Resilient Gardens” by Ramsey County Master Gardeners
• “Spiders in Your Garden” by Larry Weber, author, and teacher
Registration includes the educational sessions, morning refreshments, handouts, door prizes and time to visit our garden marketplace featuring garden items, plants, and bulbs. Bring your gardening questions for the “Ask a Master Gardener” table and visit with experienced Pine County Master Gardeners.
Registration by March 20 will have two options. One will be for the program and lunch for $26 or the program and no lunch (or bring your own) for $18. Registrants by March 20 will also be included in a grand prize drawing. Late registrations after March 20 and walk-ins will be $20 and no lunch or bring your own. The morning coffee and snack is for everyone. Checks need to be payable to the “Regents of the University of Minnesota.”
Print a Horticulture Day Registration form from the Pine County Extension office home page at
https://extension.umn.edu/local/pine and click onto the Gardening tab and then Gardening News in Pine County. Or request a form by calling the Pine County Extension office at 1-800-657-3813 or 320-591-1651.
