Twenty years have passed since the day America was attacked and the world changed. This Saturday, Pine City residents will gather to mark that moment in history, and to honor those who were victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93 – and especially those heroes who lost their lives while trying to save others.
A Sept. 11 memorial service is being offered Pine City Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, The American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars to remember the events of that fall day in 2001, and to honor local first responders.
The event is open to all, and will be held at Robinson Park in Pine City (229 5th St SE).
At 5:30 p.m. there will be an opportunity to meet and greet law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources personnel.
At 7 p.m., a short anniversary memorial program will take place. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs for seating.
