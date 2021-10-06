2020 and 2021 Dragon Hall of Fame athletes recognized

Friends, family and Dragon supporters came together to celebrate at the 2020- 2021 Pine City Athletic Hall of Fame induction on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Pine City Country Club.
To make up for the year lost to COVID, both 2020 and 2021 inductees were recognized at the ceremony.
2021 Inductees
Thomas Syverson, of the Pine City High School class of 1980, was recognized for his contributions in three sports. In baseball, he lettered four years and made All-Conference as a junior and senior. In football he lettered three years, and in his junior year the team won the Rum River Conference title. In basketball, he lettered three years, and in his senior year, the team qualified for the state tournament.
Cali (Johnson) Cheesebrow, of the Pine City High School class of 2001, was recognized for her contributions in two sports. In softball she lettered four years and was All-Conference and captain as a senior. In hockey she lettered five years in the co-op with Chisago Lakes, and served as captain as a senior.
Noah Adams, of the Pine City High School class of 2016, was recognized for his contributions in four sports. In cross country he lettered four years and was All-Conference four times. In basketball he lettered five years, was a four-time All-Conference player, served as captain and was a 1,000-point scorer. In baseball he lettered one year and was All-Conference once. In track he lettered one year and was All-Conference in his junior year.
2020 Inductees
Loren Skluzacek, class of 1983, was recognized for his contributions in three sports. In football, Skluzacek lettered two years. He also lettered three years in hockey and three years in track.
Billy Christianson, class of 2009, was recognized for his contributions in three sports. In football, he lettered four years, served as captain, was two times All-Conference and on the All-Section team. He also lettered three years in track and three years in baseball.
