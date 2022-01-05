July
Fireworks fill the sky over Freedom Fest
Throngs of Pine City area residents came out to enjoy the fireworks sparkle, bloom and boom as Freedom Fest returned in 2021. More on Page 5.
Pine City graduate killed in crash
The family and friends of a Pine City High School graduate are in mourning after Aurora Stewart, 18, died in a car crash on Brunswick Road on Friday, June 18.
The single-vehicle crash was reported at 5:28 a.m. on June 18, and took place in the vicinity of 8019 Brunswick Road, west of Pine City and south of the Snake River.
‘Mama Mia!’ takes the stage
An upbeat, energetic musical based on the songs of ABBA – ‘Mama Mia!’ will take the stage of the Pine City High School Auditorium Thursday and Friday evenings on July 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. in the Pine City High School Auditorium.
Hovey stirs up new pine county mystery
Dean Hovey has published his eighth Pine County mystery. Titled, “Deadly Mixture,” this one has familiar characters in law enforcement attempting to unravel a mystery involving teenage drug use and a missing girl.
Hovey said the plot of his story had a number of inspirations, including suggestions from readers and discussions with rural law enforcement officers sharing their frustrations with drugs, dysfunctional families and bullying.
City urges citizens to take drought measures
Minnesota is facing drought conditions with no end in sight, and Pine City officials are asking residents and businesses to begin taking steps to limit their water use.
“We have great capacity, and we’re not seeing a huge drain on the water towers – but we want to make sure it stays that way,” said interim Pine City Administrator Lynda Woulfe. “We’re asking people to start to think more about conserving. If people start now, we won’t have to go to dramatic measures later. Every little bit helps.
Dead fish foul shores, spark concerns
A major fish kill on the northeast section of Pokegama Lake has resulted in the death of many hundreds of fish – including numerous game fish.
The fish kill took place sometime during the night of Wednesday, July 21. Property owners along Sunset Trail woke up on Thursday to the sight and smell of fish floating belly-up.
August
Juvenile stabbed outside fairground
A Rush City man has been charged with two counts of assault after allegedly stabbing a juvenile male just outside the Pine County Fairgrounds – in a dispute that reportedly began over a vape pen.
Brook Park Post Office struck
Just after 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Minnesota State Patrol squad responded to a report of damage to the United States Post Office building at 509 3rd St N in Brook Park.
Outside the building, a portion of the brick wall on the northwest corner of the building had been demolished. Inside the post office building, the wall and sheetrock bulged inward from the impact on the other side, though a large window very close to the impact site appeared undamaged.
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said the case will be sent to the Pine County Attorney’s office for review. The name of the suspect is not being released at this time pending possible charges
Pine City’s new ambassadors crowned
Pine City’s new ambassadors received their crowns this past weekend, and look forward to representing Pine City in area parades and community events. Senior ambassadors are Anika Hancock, daughter of Alan and Stacy Hancock; and Brynna Reiser, daughter of Jim and Anna Reiser. Junior ambassadors are Evelyn Anderson, daughter of Luke and Nikki Anderson; and Charlotte Mishler, daughter of Joe and Mandie Mishler.
September
Pine County hemp growers look to the future
On Aug. 18, Regen Industrial Hemp USA – a new Pine County business – hosted a workshop at the Kunze family farm near Hinckley to talk to local farmers about the potential hemp holds for growers and manufacturers.
Regen CEO Jane Burnes Leverenz said the business is about creating a systems approach to growing, harvesting and processing industrial hemp into useful products.
Road tax to keep rolling into 2035
A county-wide sales tax intended to help pay for improvements to Pine County’s roads – and which might have come to an end as soon as 2024 – has now been extended into the year 2035.
New Horizon store opens in new location
New Horizon Thrift Store is ready to start giving back to the community from a new, larger location. The local thrift store, which donates 100% of its profits back to Pine City organizations and causes, is excited to reopen at 870 Main Street South, Pine City.
“I am with all the volunteers very excited about the new store,” said Jan Nettleton, manager of the New Horizon Thrift Store. “It is three times larger than the old location and gives us more space, better efficiency to organize and sort, and we don’t have to rent storage space for the excess items.”
The larger location in Pine Plaza (near Journey North Church and Berchin’s A&W Restaurant) will allow New Horizon to take larger furniture and put more items out on the floor. They also have several “dedicated” rooms. There is a craft room, men’s clothing room, book-music-media room also a baby and toy room.
They will also have a “holiday” room, depending on the time of the year. The current room theme is Halloween.
County moves from South Pine Government center
Those using Pine County’s Health and Human Services (HHS) programs in southern Pine County will be heading to a new location next month, as the department moves from the Pine Government Center in downtown Pine City to the Pine County Courthouse at 635 Northridge Drive NW in Suite 220.
The Pine City office will be closed to the public on Friday, Oct. 1 as HHS packs up to head to its new location – though paperwork can still be left in county dropboxes.
On Monday, Oct. 4, the HHS offices will open at the new location, and Pine County will celebrate the grand opening of the renovated Health and Human Services office space on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at an open house with light refreshments.
Making a difference for veterans
When US Navy Veteran Joe Schweich’s asthma kicks in, it can be a scary and urgent situation. Sometimes he can’t even catch his breath enough to go for his inhaler. It is not an exaggeration to say it could be life-threatening. That’s where Duchess comes in.
Duchess, a young female German Shepherd, is now Schweich’s loyal companion and helper, thanks to a joint effort between the Pine City American Legion, Kanabec Country Veterans Services and Tim Hadler, a country musician who also is the founder of GUMI Camp USA.
GUMI, which stands for Glad You Made It, is a hobby farm/ranch that provides a place for veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to live and heal, with the help of trained counselors and other vets. Each participant who goes through the program is given a puppy that they learn to care for and then take with them when they leave.
October
Sheriff asks for public’s help in search for Ashley Miller Carlson
The search continues for Ashley L. Miller (Carlson), who has been missing since Friday, Sept. 24.
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson described the status of the search as “ongoing as information comes in.”
“We have searched areas by foot as well as using our drone when possible leads are identified,” Nelson said. “We have worked to identify possible ‘sightings’ as they have been called in. Burnett County in Wisconsin is also doing the same in their jurisdiction.”
Nelson said the Pine County Sheriff’s Office is actively working with Burnett County and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to follow up on any information as they receive it.
Girls tennis team sweep playoffs, head to state
The players and coaches on the Pine City High School girls tennis team kept their eyes on the prize all season long, and after a conference-championship winning regular season, the squad dominated their competition in the playoffs to secure a spot in the state tournament in Minneapolis.
AT&T tower goes up
Pine County is ranked near the bottom of the state when it comes to high-speed internet access, but local efforts are underway to bring residents faster connections through a $100,000 grant – and with the help of a new AT&T cell tower.
“The pandemic has shown us that access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury,” said Pine County Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter.
She noted that Pine County is currently ranked 86th out of 87 counties for having access to wireline internet with download speeds of 25 Mbps and upload speeds of 3 Mbps.
November
Veteran, Pine City native offered a final farewell
Veterans and supporters up and down the I-35 corridor paid honor to a native son of Pine City on Nov. 1, and Pine City was no exception. Flags waved proudly from the County Road 11 bridge as the funeral procession for Wesley Thomas Kubat passed below on the way to his final resting place in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Kubat, 40, graduated from Pine City High School in 2000, and served in the Minnesota National Guard in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He died unexpectedly on Oct. 25.
Outstanding citizens named
The hard work and community-minded efforts of two long-time Pine City residents will be honored on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 21 as Nancy Mach is named the 2020 Citizen of the Year and John Oare the 2021 Citizen of the Year by the Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce.
Pine Shores on the market
Looming on the south shores of Pokegama Lake, ominously sits the remnants of one of our longest standing members of the community. If it’s brick walls could talk, they’d be able to share endless stories of the lives connected to the estate. Stories and pieces of history that could scare us and amuse us.
What is commonly referred to as Pine Shores was originally built in 1905 as a private tuberculosis sanatorium by a prominent Minnesota doctor. It’s now for sale with the asking price of $99,900.
December
Body of Ashley Miller Carlson found on reservation land
The remains of Ashley Miller Carlson, a 33-year-old mother of four who was last seen on Sept. 24 near the Lake Lena Reservation of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, were found on in Ogema Township, on lands belonging to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe between 9 and 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 by Christian Aid Ministries volunteer search and rescue team in coordination with Carlson’s family. According to a close family member, it was Carlson’s uncle along with older family cousins who found Carlson.
Don Julio’s opens
Don Julio Mexican Restaurant officially opened on Saturday, Dec. 4. Prior to opening, the event was celebrated by a ribbon cutting held by Pine City.
Heidelbergers put up new restaurant
A new restaurant is being constructed across from Heidelberger Farm Equipment on Hwy. 70 east of I-35.
Dale Heidelberger, the owner of Heidelberger Farm Equipment and future restaurant (to be located just across the highway), said that the restaurant will be similar to the Rock Creek Cafe and Meat Market. Heidelberger recently sold to the same owners of the Marathon station across the freeway.
Drug dealer gets seven year sentence for overdose death
The sentencing for a Saginaw man, Jacob Avald Howard, 28, took place at the Pine County Courthouse today in what was a trial for third degree murder.
The case involved the selling of illegal opiate drugs to 24-year-old, Austin Michael Winter, causing his death on or about Aug. 5, 2019.
Pizza Pub changes hands
For 30 years, Rick Herzog has been king of the Pizza Pub castle, a castle-like pub heavily adorned with artifacts looking reminiscent of the days of King Arthur. But beginning January 1, a new king will ascend to the throne.
Travis Anglo has lived in Pine City nearly his entire life and is set to be the new owner of the Pizza Pub effective January 1, 2022.
Making Pine City proud
A Pine City grad is living out the dreams of many former Dragon athletes as he now spends time with top names in professional football, such as Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Devin White, and Mike Evans, for his day job. Connor Clark, a 2015 Pine City High School alum, is currently working as a producer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Winter hits Pine County
A winter storm hit Pine County and surrounding areas overnight on Sunday, Dec. 26 and the early morning hours of Monday. Pine City residents woke to snowed in vehicles and driveways in need of plowing.
According to reports from the Pine County Highway Department, Pine City got approximately 10 inches of snow, Rock Creek approximately 8 inches and Hinckley around 12 inches.
