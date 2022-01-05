Highlights of 2021
January
Pine County Public Health delivers COVID vaccine to first responders, most vulnerable
First responders and the most vulnerable in Pine County have begun to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pine County Health and Human Services Director Rebecca Foss reported that the county received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine in late December. She said that they have now held vaccination clinics at two skilled nursing facilities in Pine County, and have begun to vaccinate local EMS personnel who are not affiliated with a health agency.
Sheriff: Drone could help make Pine County safer
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is one stop closer to having a new drone unit.
In a public hearing before the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said that Frandsen Bank had donated an Autel Robotics Dual 640 drone and accessories to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.
KEEPING THE MUSIC ALIVE
2020 was a time of sudden changes. For Pine City High School, these challenges were met by school faculty and students. As the school year went on and the scenery of where the students learned changed, one particular class faced unique challenges: Pine City High School Choir.
Jennifer Krinke, the choir director for 23 years, had to find creative ways to keep her students engaged and into the music as COVID took them out of the classroom.
Deputy Ben Neel remembered, honored
The family of Ben Neel said farewell on the evening of Jan. 8, soon after the longtime Pine County deputy and K9 handler went into hospice care.
Neel, 37, had been in a coma since early December, after he suffered a massive stroke during surgery to remove one of two brain tumors.
Neel was an organ donor, and his wife, Jennifer, said that she was told the age and gender of the recipients, and a ceremony was held at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in honor of her husband’s gifts.
“Ben has a servant’s heart and he has done that to the very end,” she said. “Well done, my good and faithful one.”
At the Jan. 8 meeting of the Pine City Council, Mayor Carl Pederson offered the sympathy and support of the Pine City community to Neel’s family and co-workers. Council Member Steve Ovick, former chief deputy of Pine County, remembered hiring Neel, and honored him as one of the very best officers in Pine County law enforcement.
Dragons on 12-game winning streak
Coach Westbrook was very proud of his players on Monday Jan. 13. Being more of a defensive guy he highlighted the fact that in 102 minutes of game play the Dragon hockey team did not allow a single goal against them.
“The offensive juices in me say that is nice, but we also scored 17 goals in that same 102 minutes,” said coach Grant Nicoll.
Chris’ Food shuts down Pine City Store
Chris’ Food Center in Pine City will be closing its doors this Friday, Jan. 31.
Employees of the store were given the news on Monday, Jan. 27, and soon after the store posted a note in its window from Chris’ Food Center President Craig Thorvig informing customers that it would close on Friday at 6 p.m. for the last time.
February
NFL invites Pine City nurse to Super Bowl
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a dark and challenging time for many families in the area, including the healthcare workers on the front lines of the crisis. But for one Pine County ICU nurse, 2021 is starting on a much brighter note.
She and another Minnesota nurse have been invited by the NFL to join about 7,500 other vaccinated health care workers at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.
Heidi Briski-Gainor became a nurse 22 years ago, and has spent most of her career at St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood while caring for her family in Pine City.
A little Dash of excitement at local sanctuary
The youngest addition to a Sandstone sanctuary is thriving, according to his caretaker.
Dash is a 10 week old Bengal Tiger who was rescued along with his parents in November of 2020.
“Dash is very independent and determined,” said Tammy Thies, founder of the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minn. “His favorite pastime is trying to drag his toys around. He’s a predator in training.”
The sanctuary was contacted to remove four big cats from out of state after the owner passed away, Thies explained.
They were surprised to discover a fifth cat, a newborn cub.
Rookie sled dog racer keeps family’s Beargrease legacy alive
The Duquette native gripped the sled behind her team of enthusiastic dogs as they leapt into action down the snow covered trail. She is the first descendant of John Beargrease to participate in the annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. The rookie musher wearing bib number 414, came in 16th in the nearly 40 mile race.
Marcia (Keyport) Eiynck, great-great-granddaughter of John Beargrease, ran in the John Beargrease Marathon Sunday, January 31.
Marcia’s family has been involved in the marathon in some way for many years.
Take a walk through time at the Pine County History Museum
There is a hidden gem in a brick building in Askov. It whispers quietly of times gone by. Some of the stories are forgotten, others are not.
The Pine County Historical Museum in Askov boasts 50,000 square feet of treasures from bygone eras. There are many mysteries to uncover at the museum, from vintage household items and a large doll collection to a 7,000 year old bison skull among many others. The historical society formed in 1948, said Arla Budd, retired executive director. The collection grew over the years and in the late 1950s a serious hunt for a permanent location began.The historical society was set to move into an empty general store built in 1905. At that time Askov was known as Partridge.
March
Quilt shop keeps customers in stitches
Enter DeGolier: she and husband Dan had just bought a home on Knife Lake in Mora after having camped on a nearby property over the years, hoping to enjoy retirement there. In October DeGolier popped into the shop that carries fabrics, kits, books, patterns, notions and gifts. Skilled at sewing but not quilting, she asked about getting on a mailing list to hear about upcoming classes, but cashier Gusk was hesitant.
“I thought, ‘Oh, man, this is bad,’” Gusk recalled. “I told her, ‘Unless the store sells, there won’t be any here next year.’”
Opportunities open to receive vaccine
With the state now opening up opportunites to get the COVID-19 vaccine to a wider range of residents, area clinics, pharmacies and health officials are preparing to take the vaccination effort to the next level.
Better broadband program kicks off in Pine County
Government officials, business leaders, and local residents are coming together with the goal of improving broadband in Pine County.
Pine County has announced that the Blandin Foundation has chosen Pine County to participate in a 15-week program for a community team to study the broadband problem and learn the pros and cons of possible solutions.
Pine County is ranked 84th out of 87 counties in the state for broadband speed and access according to a Blandin Foundation report – better than only Yellow Medicine, Redwood and Kanabec counties.
Pine City music teacher presents to statewide conference
Nominated twice for Teacher of the Year, Jennifer Hansmann has been given an opportunity to take her teaching to a new level and present to teachers statewide.
Hasmann began her teaching career in Pine City Elementary school in 1992 where she started working with students in grades fi rst though sixth.
“It was a real big goal of mine to work in a small rural community [and] develop a strong music program,” Hansmann said.
This goal led her to practice a method known as the Orff Shulwerk. Founded and practiced by composer Carl Orff, the Shulwerk (the Work) is a method of helping children learn through play.
This means playing with different instruments, and playing around with rhythm and tones. The children also learn beats by feeling them as they use the instruments.
April
Frandsen offers full scholarship to pine city high school students
Pine City High School seniors and their families received some news this past week that could change their lives – and that might just change the future of Pine City itself.
On April 15, Dennis Frandsen and the Frandsen Family Foundation announced that they are extending a free two-year scholarship to Pine Technical and Community College (PTCC) to the entire 2021 graduating class of Pine City High School.
25-unit apartment complex proposed
A pair of developers are asking Pine City to help finance construction of a 25-unit apartment building at the old mill site off of 3rd Avenue SE and 3rd Street SE – and construction on the project could potentially begin this summer.
Larry Gensmer and Cole Newman have presented city staff and council members with preliminary plans for the development. Gensmer and Newman said they plan to have a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units that would cost roughly $800-900 to rent. Newman said that they have been in contact with staff at Pine Technical and Community College and took recommendations on the need for studio apartments for college students.
County board upholds second amendment
Pine County commissioners have passed a resolution supporting the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States, but have stopped short – for now – from declaring Pine County a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
City plans $1,256,580 in summer road work
City officials are considering road work projects focusing on southeast Pine City this summer, including Golf Ave SW, 8th Street SW, Main Street S 7th Street SW, Johnson Avenue SE, projects with an estimated cost of $1,256,580.
The city council will hold a public hearing on the project on April 7 at 6:30 p.m., and will offer an estimate of the impact of the assessment on area homeowners.
Pine City chaplain becomes colonel
Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Daniel J. Pulju, of Pine County, was promoted to the rank of colonel in the presence of family and friends April 18, during a ceremony led by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sandy Best, deputy adjutant general of the MN National Guard, at the 133rd Airlift Wing base chapel.
May
Foley picked to lead pine city schools
The Pine City School District has a new superintendent of schools.
On April 29, Pine City School Board Chair Wendy Leibel announced that Paula M. Foley has tentatively accepted the offer to become Pine City’s new superintendent effective July 1.
Fatal crash near rock creek
A North Branch woman died in the waters of Rock Creek after a single-vehicle crash on the morning of May 5.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, May 5 at 6:38 a.m., dispatchers received a call of a motor vehicle accident south of Highway 70 near 560th Street and Government Road in Rock Creek. The deceased woman, later identified as Gabrielle Lance, 28 of North Branch, was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office for autopsy.
Veteran killed in I-35 crash in pine county
A longtime member of the Minnesota Air National Guard, on his way to one of his last drill weekends before retirement, was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 35 after another vehicle reportedly crossed the median near Hinckley and hit his vehicle head-on.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on the afternoon of Friday, May 14, a 2017 Kia Sportage driven by David Thomas Greiner, 45, of Garfield was heading north on I-35.
At approximately 4:01 p.m., a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor driven by Tabitha Sue Sigler, 21, of Cambridge was heading southbound on I-35 when it drifted into the median, crossed into the northbound lane and struck Greiner’s vehicle.
Pine County deputies, Hinckley firefighters, state troopers and regional EMTs responded to the crash.
Greiner was pronounced dead at the scene. Sigler and her passenger, Santino Hilario Chavez, 36, of St. Paul were airlifted to different hospitals with injuries described as life-threatening.
June
Driver dies in I-35 crash
A man was killed on Saturday, May 29 in a crash on Interstate 35 in northern Pine County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, in the early evening of May 29 a Volkswagen Golf driven by Antonio Jackson, 56, of Aurora, Minnesota was traveling northbound on I-35. At approximately 6:58 p.m., just north of Willow River in Sturgeon Lake Township, Jackson lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road to the right and rolled multiple times.
Rock Creek solider brings dog home from Afghanistan
United States Army Specialist (P) Curley Elliott, has always loved animals, and has been known to find them and rescue them, something that is definitely passed down from his parents, Jennifer and Wayne Elliott.
When Elliott, who is the great grandson of Melvin Elliott Sr., first arrived in Afghanistan he didn’t think there was any way to get a dog home, so he tried his best not to get attached. It didn’t last long, especially after meeting Chunda.
Freedom Fest back with a bang
Pine City’s annual celebration of patriotism, sunshine, and summer fun is returning to the Pine County Fairgrounds this year on Saturday, June 26 for a full day of activities, capped off by community-sponsored fireworks at 10:15 p.m.
Pine City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Becky Schueller said that she and other organizers are thrilled to be able to gather with the rest of the community for one of the highlights of summer.
“Freedom Fest is back, and I’m so excited for it,” she said. “It has been a whirlwind of planning.”
She noted that organizations are beginning to recover from a year of COVID-19.
Rain welcome on dry crops
The Father’s Day rain was a welcome relief to the abnormally dry conditions that farmers have been experiencing this May and June. Hopefully, it is the start of better moisture and growing conditions to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.