The 2022 football season has officially come to an end as the team celebrated their season together this past week. The Dragons honored two All-District players, Nick Plasek and Logan Kolecki. In addition, the Dragons had three honorable mentions in the Northeast District, Bryce Erickson, Jace Preston and Tucker Kubesh. 

