All District honors and other awards were given at the annual Dragon Varsity Football banquet. Pictured are this year’s seniors are presented with their banners, letters and senior plaques. Pictured from left: Fred Ausmus, Riley Cummings, Nick Plasek, Bryce Erickson, Ashton Seals, John Mead, and Mason Charles.
Andrew Burger | Pine City Pioneer
All District honors and other awards were given at the annual Dragon Varsity Football banquet. Logan Kolecki and Nick Plasek were selected All-District.
All District honors and other awards were given at the annual Dragon Varsity Football banquet. Honorable Mention earners were Bryce Erickson, Jace Preston and Tucker Kubesh.
The 2022 football season has officially come to an end as the team celebrated their season together this past week. The Dragons honored two All-District players, Nick Plasek and Logan Kolecki. In addition, the Dragons had three honorable mentions in the Northeast District, Bryce Erickson, Jace Preston and Tucker Kubesh.
Coaches collectively stated, “Just a big shout out to the players, families, coaches and their wives for all their sacrifices and assistance over this past season. It really does take a community and village to put together a season, pre and post-game meals, transportation and all the elements that go along with running a football program. We appreciate everyone and their support.”
In addition to district awards, the team recognized its 2022 letterwinners, Patrick Bombard and Derek Rootkie Memorial award selections. Offensive and defensive MVP winners, workhorse award winner, Dragon award, road grader, and eye opener awards.
Tucker Kubesh earned the Patrick Bombard Award and Workhorse Award. Logan Kolecki earned the Derek Rootkie Award and Workhorse Award. Fred Ausmus earned the Dragon Award and Road Grader Award. Logan Kolecki was named the Offensive Player of the Year MVP. Nick Plasek was named the Defensive Player of the Year MVP. “Eye Openers” for varsity were Nick Plasek and Bryce Erickson, for JV, Derek Kinn, and for C-squad, Blake Zemek.
