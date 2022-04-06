The Pine City High School Trap Shooting team opened its 2022 season under sunny skies on Sunday, March 27. Despite the cold temperatures, athletes patterned their guns and shot their first practice rounds of the season. The team has a total of seventy-six athletes this year.
The team consists of 13 seniors returning to anchor the team, with 13 juniors and 17 sophomores to compete in the varsity squad. Fourteen ninth graders, ten eighth grade students, and nine seventh grade students round out the group junior varsity.
Coach George Johnson said of the season, “We are fortunate to have a strong contingent of 25 returning juniors and seniors to lead our team. To that, we add 40 underclassmen who did very well in state competition last year, finishing first in the Novice Division and fourth in the Junior Varsity Division in Class 9A. We also added nine seventh graders who have shot very well in the first two weeks of practice.”
Despite the year off, several shooters managed to hit 20 or more targets out of 25. Practice continues next Sunday followed by six weeks of competitive shooting against conference foes.
The trap team operates as a club sport through Pine City High School. Twenty-two volunteers coach the team, which is funded through donations from community organizations, businesses, and individuals. Parents also pay $160 in participation fees to cover the cost of registration with the State High School Trap Shooting league as well as round fees.
The team is returning after last year’s novice team finished first in state tournament competition in Class 9A, and the junior varsity team finished fourth.
