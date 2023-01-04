APRIL
Residential property valuation increased 21% over last year
If you own property in Pine County, you may have had some shock when opening up your letter from the County stating your latest property value and tax statement. In general, residential values increased 21% between the 2021 assessment and the 2022 assessment.
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder stated that “the phones have been ringing off the hook” at county offices; Schroeder answered some questions regarding property valuation and how it correlates to actual property tax.
Schroeder said values have increased due to the sale prices of various properties around the county. From January 2, 2021 to January 2, 2022, residential homes (not on water) increased 16.1% in the county in real estate sales. And from that same time period, residential homes (on the water) increased 23.2% in real estate sales.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce visits PTCC
Pine Technical and Community College hosted the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alejandra Y. Castillo on Tuesday, April 12. Castillo took part in round table discussions centered around supporting workforce initiatives at the college and later had a tour of the college. The visit included tours of the recently updated spaces and meetings with staff and faculty to learn more about the industry partnerships and unique learning models that PTCC has implemented.
What does it take to be a Lion?
The Pine City Lions are a humble group of men that don’t like to brag about their efforts. But if one were to brag, they could boast a multitude of contributions to the Pine City community and beyond.
Some of those contributions over the years, to name a few, have included work and donations toward the Pine City Civic Center, elementary school PTO, American Legion, Pine City Pregnancy Resource Center, Boy and Girl Scouts, Voyager Park, A Place For You homeless shelter, gazebo and tree planting in Robinson Park, several eye testing clinics, Can Do Canines, college scholarships, fireworks at Freedom Fest, Leo Club, trap shooting team, high school weight room, fire and police departments, library, fairground grandstand, building of the senior center, assisting with construction of the food shelf, and the purchase of two ambulances. Other acts of service include Adopt-A Highway ditch cleaning, Christmas tree pick up and providing fruit baskets for senior citizens.
Secrets to Longevity series: ‘Working every day – staying busy’
Agnes Kryzer is famous for her poppy seed kolaches. “Making kolaches is a family affair. Everyone gets involved,” she noted with enthusiasm. Even at age 96, she thinks nothing of making six dozen at a time!
When asked about her secret to longevity, Agnes answered, “Working every day – staying busy.”
MAY
Pine City area townships, cities moving closer toward a fire district
Townships and cities who contract fire services with Pine City Fire Department attended the most recent Pine City Council meeting on May 4 to address issues concerning their contract with the City’s fire department.
The following townships who contract with the city fire department, Chengwatana, Mission Creek, Munch, Pine City, Pokegama, and Royalton, along with the cities of Pine City, Henriette and Rock Creek, were in attendance.
Gone fishin’
The May 14 fishing opener had varied success, but overall a slow bite, according to local DNR conservation officer, Ben Karon. “There were a few boats that had success with multiple fish species,” he said, adding that now Pokegama Lake, Cross Lake and the Snake River are under a “no wake ordinance” under the direction of the Sheriff’s Office.
City puts ball back in townships, cities court
A special Pine City Council meeting was held last week on Friday, May 13 to address the fire contract with the local townships and cities who contract with the Pine City Fire Department.
The Council reviewed numbers put together by Pine City Fire Chief Tom Miller. The issue of the formula that the City has been using to calculate the net tax capacity was addressed. “Why have we used this formula is the three million dollar question out there,” said Miller. He proceeded to say that it has been used for decades because the municipalities felt they were getting hit harder for responding to calls along the freeway and grass fires and that applying the tax capacity to only taxable structures was more fair.
JUNE
Storm rips through Pine City and surrounding area
A Memorial Day severe thunderstorm with winds gusts up to 66 mph swept through the Pine City and surrounding area Monday evening and left most of the area without power.
Power was shut off to over 11,000 residents in the East Central Energy coverage area.
The storm caused damage to trees, structures, and boats/pontoons/docks on the lake. Tree services were out immediately after the storm to clear blocked roads and driveways from downed trees.
Fentynal deaths on rise in Pine County
Dr. A. Quinn Strobel, of Midwest Medical Examiners, the medical examiner which performs autopsies from Pine County, presented her annual report to the Pine County Board of Commissioners during the regular board meeting on May 17.
Dr. A. Quinn Strobel stated that for Pine County, 223 cases occurred and 22% (48 cases) were handled on the county level. The highest cause of death with 30 cases were classified as accidental causes. Accidental causes were broken down further into 12 drug overdoses, 7 motor vehicle accidents, 6 blunt force trauma, 2 not determined, 1 asphyxia, 1 drowning, and 1 exposure to elements.
The remaining cases were 12 natural deaths, 4 suicide and 2 homicide. A total of 18 complete autopsies were conducted. Strobel stated that the one statistic across all counties in Minnesota was an increase in death by drug overdose, specifically opioid overdoses with the majority from Fentynal.
Fire overtakes Pine City home
Judy Anderson woke to people pounding on the windows and door of her house apartment at 500 5th Avenue SE, Pine City, on the morning of Friday, June 10. “We didn’t smell any smoke and weren’t awake,” she said. “I yelled out to the others in the building and ran upstairs and got my son’s dog out and my dogs out.”
It is unknown at press time what caused the fire and is still under investigation, according to Pine City Fire Chief Tom Miller, but Anderson believes the fire started on the main level and recalls seeing smoke coming from the bathroom.
The fire consumed much of the interior and some of the exterior. All occupants of the house, converted into a four-apartment complex, got out of the building safely, along with the dogs, one cat and kittens. Another cat could not be found and unfortunately perished in the fire.
The Rush City and Hinckley fire departments also responded.
Freedom Fest
Freedom Fest and other fun events are happening this weekend! The Pine City community will be welcoming back Freedom Fest in full-force as a line-up of fun, family-friendly events will be taking place on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m at the Pine County Fairgrounds. The activities will culminate with a street dance in the evening and fireworks display at dusk.
Piloting during a pandemic
Of all the essential services needed during the pandemic, the airline and flight industry was among them. A man with local roots, James Woischke, shared his story of what life was like piloting during the pandemic.
Woischke has lived in Pine City on and off for almost 50 years. He grew up with the Woischke restaurant and resort, on the north end of Pokegama Lake, in his backyard, where his father Bill Woischke still lives. To become a pilot was a childhood dream that James Woischke didn’t pursue until he was almost 40 years old. He obtained his pilot license in 1986 and began flying for an airline in 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.